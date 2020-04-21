AARP Virginia to host COVID-19 telephone town hall

Gov. Ralph Northam, Dr. Laurie Forlano of the Virginia Department of Health, and Dr. Alexis Aplasca of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services will answer questions from AARP members during a telephone town hall at 1:50 p.m. Thursday.

Forlano is Deputy Commissioner for Population Health at the state health department, and Aplasca is Chief Clinical Officer for the state department of behavioral health and developmental services.

AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau will serve as moderator of the discussion, and those on the call will be able to ask the officials questions.

AARP Virginia will automatically dial out to 100,000 of its 1 million members in Virginia. Anyone who wishes to participate can sign up to be called at this link, or can call in, toll-free, at 833-380-0646.

The event also will be live streamed on the AARP Virginia Facebook page, and a recording of the call will be available on Facebook on Friday, April 24.

With more than 1 million members in Virginia, AARP is the largest organization working on behalf of people age 50+ and their families in the Commonwealth.

To learn more about AARP Virginia, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/aarpvirginia and follow @AARPVa on Twitter at www.twitter.com/aarpva.

