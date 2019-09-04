AARP Virginia talks plans for 2019 General Election

As campaign season moves into full swing with just two months until Virginia voters elect a new General Assembly, AARP Virginia will be focusing on issues important to Virginians age 50 and older.

“AARP has a proud history of non-partisan voter engagement, and we will work to make sure the candidates hear the voices of voters age 50+,” said AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau. “Millions of Virginians need help paying for needed prescription drugs, taking care of loved ones, saving for retirement, or dealing with student debt. Any candidate running for office would do well to tell their voters what they intend to do to help.”

AARP volunteers will engage with voters and candidates at events across the state. They will seek candidates’ positions and encourage voters to ask their candidates where they stand on these key issues:

Relief for family caregivers. More than 1 million Virginians provide unpaid care for a loved one who needs help with the activities of daily living. AARP Virginia advocates for a Family Caregiver Tax Credit to help offset some of the financial burden.

More than 1 million Virginians provide unpaid care for a loved one who needs help with the activities of daily living. AARP Virginia advocates for a Family Caregiver Tax Credit to help offset some of the financial burden. Saving for retirement. More than 44 percent of Virginia workers don’t have a way to save for retirement through their employers. Research shows workers are 15 times more likely to save for retirement through payroll deduction. AARP supports legislation to create the My Virginia Plan to help Virginia workers who do not have a workplace retirement program.

More than 44 percent of Virginia workers don’t have a way to save for retirement through their employers. Research shows workers are 15 times more likely to save for retirement through payroll deduction. AARP supports legislation to create the My Virginia Plan to help Virginia workers who do not have a workplace retirement program. Prescription drug affordability. In 2016, 26 percent of Virginians stopped taking a prescription drug as prescribed due to cost. AARP will encourage lawmakers to take action to rein in the cost of vital medications.

In 2016, 26 percent of Virginians stopped taking a prescription drug as prescribed due to cost. AARP will encourage lawmakers to take action to rein in the cost of vital medications. Student debt. Virginians age 50+ are concerned about the growing burden of student debt—not just their own, but that of their children and grandchildren.

AARP Virginia will use its communications platforms to promote candidate positions on the key issues, regardless of whether or not they are shared by the Association.

“Voters need to know where their candidates are on important issues to make their own informed choices on Election Day,” said Dau. “We’ll do what we can to make sure voters’ questions are heard and answered.”

AARP does not endorse candidates or parties, or make political donations to candidates or political action committees. With more than 1 million members in Virginia, AARP is the largest organization working on behalf of people age 50+ and their families in the Commonwealth.

