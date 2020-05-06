AARP Virginia seeks 2020 Andrus Award for Community Service nominees

AARP Virginia is now accepting nominations for its 2020 Virginia Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Virginians age 50 and older who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.

“Those who volunteer their time and talents to help others deserve to be recognized with AARP’s highest honor,” said AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau. “AARP Virginia is privileged to be able to acknowledge those age 50+ who selflessly give of themselves.”

Nominations will be evaluated by AARP Virginia based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, supported AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in the fall.

AARP Virginia Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Nominee must be 50 years or older.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. AmeriCorps VISTA and Senior Corps programs volunteers (Senior Companions, Foster Grandparents, RSVP, and Senior Demonstration Programs) are eligible.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.

Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.

This is not a posthumous award.

Contact AARP Virginia Program Specialist Jessie Chambers for more information and a nomination form, or use the online form. The application deadline is July 15.

The AARP Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society.

Last year, AARP recognized 50 outstanding individuals and couples from around the country.

