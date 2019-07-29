AARP Virginia Scam Alert: Free trial offers

Social media, TV, and other media often advertise free trial offers that claim to be “risk free.” However, some “free” trial offers end up being traps that lock consumers into plans that charge recurring fees.

Often a free trial offer will require you to provide your credit card information for a nominal shipping fee. However, once you accept the offer and the company has your payment information, you may be charged for products you never intended to order. Read up on both the company (reviews and contact information) and the terms and conditions of the offer. Be sure to monitor your financial statements: If you see charges you didn’t agree to, contact the company directly to cancel future charges, and if that doesn’t work, contact your credit card company to dispute the charges.

Bottom line? Be wary of signing up to receive products or services that claim to be “free.”

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/ fraudwatchnetwork or call AARP Fraud Watch Helpline at 1-877-908-3360 and speak to a volunteer specially trained in spotting scams.

