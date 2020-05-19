AARP Virginia names Joyce Williams as new state chapter president

Joyce Williams of Roanoke has been named AARP Virginia’s state president after a 35-year career in public education with Roanoke County Public Schools.

After nine years of volunteering for AARP in the Roanoke area, Williams is continuing her service to the public, and will now transition her efforts to supporting people age 50+ statewide. Her new position as the AARP Virginia state president is instrumental in helping the AARP volunteer workforce, both as a strategic partner with the team’s staff and a voice for the state volunteers themselves.

“I am honored to take on this position and feel highly determined to further the positive goals of this organization,” Williams said.

From teaching government and geography early in her career to later taking on administrative positions, such as assistant principal and then principal, Williams has never been one to rest on her laurels and remain stagnant. In 2011, she joined the Roanoke Area AARP Leadership Team as a volunteer. Since then, she has participated in AARP community outreach, advocacy, and communications, serving for a time as the Roanoke area bureau chief for the AARP Virginia Virtual Volunteer Newsroom. Additionally, Williams volunteers with the Local Office on Aging, serving on its advisory committee for Soup for Seniors, and delivering monthly boxed food.

“Joyce has an impressive track record that speaks volumes about her leadership capabilities. We are extremely excited and truly grateful to welcome such a talented and highly qualified individual aboard as the new State President,” said AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau.

Currently, Williams is active in the Virginia Retired Teachers Association, the area district, and Roanoke County Schools Retirees, serving terms as president at both the district and local levels. She is also a member and an officer of the Southwest Roanoke AARP Chapter #4652.

At AARP Virginia, Williams will lead more than 250 active volunteers representing all Virginians age 50+, including more than 1 million AARP members. Through this leadership position, she will play an integral role in furthering AARP’s mission to enhance the quality of life for all as we age by promoting independence, dignity and purpose through education, advocacy and service.

With more than 1 million members in Virginia, AARP is the largest organization working on behalf of people age 50+ and their families in the Commonwealth.

To learn more about AARP Virginia, go to Facebook at www.facebook.com/aarpvirginia and follow @AARPVa on Twitter at www.twitter.com/aarpva.

