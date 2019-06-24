AARP Virginia issues scam alert: DNA testing scams

A new Medicare scam involves “free” DNA swab tests as health screenings. You may visit a booth at a health fair or receive a flyer in the mail offering an incentive for signing up for a DNA sample.

Before engaging, consider that genetic tests must be ordered by your doctor and must be medically necessary to be covered by Medicare. Scammers use these tactics to steal your insurance information and sensitive medical information.

Additionally, some might sell your DNA information to third party companies, and you will still owe the costs since they aren’t covered by your insurance plan. Know the risks and speak to your doctor and insurance provider before agreeing to “no-cost” tests and lengthy medical history assessments.

Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at http://www.aarp.org/ fraudwatchnetwork or call AARP Fraud Watch Helpline at 1-877-908-3360 and speak to a volunteer specially trained in spotting scams.

