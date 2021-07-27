AARP Virginia encourages Youngkin to participate in The People’s Debate

AARP Virginia is encouraging Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin to participate in The People’s Debate.

“We were disappointed to see that The People’s Debate wasn’t among the forums Mr. Youngkin has announced he will participate in,” said AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau. “As a courtesy to the Youngkin campaign, we extended the deadline to accept our invitation to July 30, but due to the lead time needed to prepare for the broadcast, we can’t wait longer.”

Dau sent invitations to Youngkin and Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe following their respective nomination victories. McAuliffe accepted the invitation. The People’s Debate, which has been sponsored by AARP Virginia for gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races for 15 years, will be televised and distributed across the Commonwealth.

“AARP has a proud 60-year history of nonpartisan voter engagement,” Dau said. “AARP Virginia has worked for decades to make sure voters have the information they need on issues important to them to make their own choices when casting their ballots.”

AARP Virginia’s media partner for The People’s Debate is Richmond’s WTVR-CBS 6. The People’s Debate, which began in 2006, is Virginia’s oldest and most widely broadcast statewide, televised debate. CBS 6 will distribute the debate to broadcasters statewide to make the forum available to voters across Virginia.

The People’s Debate invites candidates who have made a public announcement of the intention to run; will appear on the general election ballot; have a staffed campaign headquarters office; have issued position papers; have made campaign appearances; and, within 45 days of the event, have registered a minimum of 15% voter support in at least one statistically significant poll conducted by news media or other independent organization (free of ties to any political party or candidate).

“It’s vital that voters get to hear directly from the candidates on issues that matter to them and their families,” Dau said. “The People’s Debate offers the candidates an opportunity to speak to voters so that they can make up their own minds in this election.”

AARP does not endorse or contribute money to candidates, political parties, or campaigns.

With approximately 1 million members in Virginia, AARP is the largest organization working on behalf of people age 50+ and their families in the Commonwealth.