AARP Virginia calls on Congress to lower prescription drug prices

Published Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019, 4:49 pm

AARP Virginia has joined dozens of AARP state offices and volunteers from across the country in Washington, D.C., to urge federal lawmakers to pass legislation to lower prescription drug prices.

“The average annual cost of prescription drug treatment increased 57.8% between 2012 and 2017, while the annual income for a Virginian only increased 8.5%,” said AARP Virginia State President Carol Downs. “Today and tomorrow, we are calling on Virginia’s senators and members of Congress to enact popular, bipartisan, common-sense solutions that will provide long overdue relief not just for older adults, but all Americans. It’s time to address the root cause of the problem: the outrageously high list prices set by drug manufacturers.”

Leaders from 33 AARP state offices are meeting with lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, urging their vote for federal legislation to lower drug prices. AARP has said four principles need to be included in any bill: a cap on out-of-pocket costs for seniors, a crackdown on drug prices and price increases, an increase in competition, and greater transparency.

Today and tomorrow, AARP Virginia staff and volunteers are scheduled to meet with Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, as well as Representatives Donald McEachin, Elaine Luria, Bobby Scott, and Abigail Spanberger. They also will provide information for all of Virginia’s representatives, even if they do not meet with them.

In addition, AARP Virginia will pursue state legislative and policy reforms to address the high price of prescription drugs.

To learn more about AARP’s state and federal efforts to lower prescription drug prices, visit www.aarp.org/rx.

AARP does not endorse candidates or parties, or make political donations to candidates or political action committees. With more than 1 million members in Virginia, AARP is the largest organization working on behalf of people age 50+ and their families in the Commonwealth.

To learn more about AARP Virginia, like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/aarpvirginia and follow @AARPVa on Twitter at www.twitter.com/aarpva.