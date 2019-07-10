AARP Virginia Alert: Door-to-door scams

Warm weather brings out the door-to-door solicitations. Be cautious anytime a stranger comes knocking unsolicited, especially if the visitor is trying to sell you goods or services.

To avoid door-to-door scams, refuse to do business right on the spot. Always ask for credentials and check with an objective third party to verify someone’s identity. Never pay for services in cash and be wary of paying upfront for a product or service that will be delivered at a later date.

A receipt is worth nothing unless the business is valid and reputable. Be sure you read and understand any agreements or contracts you sign. Don’t be afraid to offend someone by not doing business with them.

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at http://www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call AARP Fraud Watch Helpline at 1-877-908-3360 and speak to a volunteer specially trained in spotting scams.

