AARP dashboard highlights continued COVID-19 toll in Virginia nursing homes

Published Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, 10:37 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

In the four-week period ending Dec. 20, more than half of nursing homes in Virginia reported residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19, nearly 87 percent had at least one staff member diagnosed, and 49 percent of all virus deaths in the state were nursing home residents.

This from AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, which depicts a worsening crisis in nursing homes from coast to coast, including Virginia.

“After nine months and $55 million in taxpayer funded support, it’s unconscionable that Virginia nursing homes are seeing such huge spikes in the number of resident and staff cases,” AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau said. “Vaccines offer hope and should be provided to every nursing home resident and staffer immediately, but they won’t address the underlying problems with infection control that were bad even before the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Virginia’s nursing homes have tripled in the last three months. From September 2020 to December 2020, nursing homes reported that:

New confirmed cases among residents increased from 3.5 to 10.4 per 100 residents

New confirmed cases among staff increased from 2.6 to 7.1 per 100 residents

Deaths among residents increased from .5 to 1.52 per 100 residents

During the four-week period ending Dec. 20, nearly half of all COVID-19 virus deaths in Virginia were people who lived in nursing homes, 15 percentage points higher than the national average of 34 percent.

Only 10 states had a higher percentage of total COVID-19 deaths – Ohio had the most, with nursing home residents accounting for 91 percent of all virus deaths during the period.

Hawaii had the lowest, with no nursing home virus deaths during the period.

Staffing shortages remain a concern, with 19 percent of facilities reporting a shortage in the most recent dashboard, an improvement from 25 percent change going back to June 2020.

During the Virginia General Assembly session, which began yesterday, AARP Virginia will urge lawmakers to improve staff-to-resident ratios and standards of care.

“The continuing coronavirus crisis in nursing homes also spotlights the life-and-death need for fundamental reforms, now, and AARP Virginia is fighting for change during the Virginia General Assembly,” Dau said. “For years, the nursing home industry in Virginia has struggled with poor infection control, understaffing, and quality of care issues.”

The AARP COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard analyzes federally reported data in four-week periods going back to June 1, 2020. Earlier this year, AARP fought for public reporting of nursing home COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Using this data, the AARP Public Policy Institute, in collaboration with the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University in Ohio, created the dashboard to provide snapshots of the virus’ infiltration into nursing homes and impact on nursing home residents and staff, with the goal of identifying specific areas of concern at the national and state levels in a timely manner.

The full COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard is available at www.aarp.org/nursinghomedashboard.

For more information on how COVID is impacting nursing homes and AARP’s advocacy on this issue, visit www.aarp.org/nursinghomes.

Related

Comments