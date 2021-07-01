AAPI Victory Fund, AAPI Coalition Partners endorse Terry McAuliffe for governor

The AAPI Victory Fund and partner Asian American and Pacific Islander organizations – Democratic Asian Americans of Virginia, They See Blue and South Asians for America (SAFA) – endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor this week.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, hate crimes against the AAPI community have been on the rise, with nearly 3,800 incidents over the past year, including over 500 in the first two months of 2021. Over two thirds of these attacks have targeted AAPI women.

In its endorsement, the AAPI Victory Fund and AAPI coalition partners cited Terry’s strong record of leadership as Virginia’s 72nd Governor and his commitment to lifting up AAPI Virginians.

“We’re thrilled to throw our support behind candidates Terry McAuliffe, Hala Ayala and Mark Herring for Virginia’s 2021 legislative races. As Virginia’s rising electorate necessitates swift legislative change, AAPI Victory Fund has full confidence that our endorsed candidates will rise to the occasion and keep the best interest of every constituent—especially that of our AAPI community—in mind,” said AAPI Victory Fund President Varun Nikore. “Throughout their tenure in public office, McAuliffe, Ayala and Herring have made clear their dedication to inclusion and diversity, and we at AAPI Victory Fund are proud to endorse three outstanding candidates who are on the cutting-edge of racial, cultural and socioeconomic equity. We will spare no expense in ensuring that Virginia remains solidly blue. This is the most important election in Virginia history. AAPI voters were 10 percent of the electorate in 2019 in the commonwealth. We will once again be the margin that carries our Democratic champions across the finish line today.”

“As we build a strong post-COVID Virginia, we will need big, bold actions that lift up all Virginia families and create a strong economy where everyone can thrive. As Virginia’s 72nd Governor, I kept our Commonwealth open and welcoming for everyone while creating the New Virginia Economy – creating good paying jobs, bringing unemployment down in every city and council, and increasing personal income 14 percent,” McAuliffe said. “But we also need to address the recent increase in violence toward the AAPI community and, as governor, I will stand firm with AAPI Virginians in calling out hate crimes and violence at every turn. Together with the AAPI Victory Fund and coalition partners, I will make sure Virginia continues to be an open and welcoming Commonwealth after this pandemic for all families.”