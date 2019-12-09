AAA: Slow, steady decrease in gas prices in Virginia

Gas prices in Virginia are a penny cheaper on the week, at $2.30 a gallon as of Monday morning, according to AAA

“Since the end of October, gasoline demand has mostly decreased as gasoline stocks have mostly increased, paving the way for cheaper gas prices,” said Martha Meade, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “AAA expects stocks to continue to grow and drive gas prices even cheaper through year-end.”

Compared to a month ago and a week ago, motorists in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states are seeing mostly cheaper gas prices. On the week, not one state saw gas prices increase. Comparing prices to this time last year, the region is seeing a good bit of volatility. Gas prices range from as much as 17 cents more expensive to nearly a dime cheaper.

In the region, gas prices range from the $2.30-per-gallon rate in Virginia to $2.76 in Pennsylvania.

With a substantial 1.6 million bbl increase to gasoline stocks in EIA’s latest weekly report, it’s no surprise to see cheaper weekly gas prices. At 60.7 million bbl, stocks sit at their highest level since mid-October. More so, at 69%, refinery rates are at their highest since the end of August. High run rates and healthy stock levels are supporting cheaper gas prices for motorists in the region.

AAA has a variety of resources to help motorists save on fuel

