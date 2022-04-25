AAA: One-third of Virginians plan to travel more this summer than last

Published Monday, Apr. 25, 2022, 10:11 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Nearly one-third of Virginia residents surveyed say they are planning to travel more this summer than last summer and many say it will be their first significant summer travel since before the pandemic.

“The results of this new AAA Travel poll indicate that COVID concerns have eased dramatically and the majority of Virginia residents are making plans to get away despite gas prices,” says AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean. “While domestic travel will dominate, it is interesting to note the number of people making plans to travel internationally as well. That’s something we have not seen since 2019.”

By the numbers

61 percent of Virginia residents are planning a trip of 50 miles or more this summer

32 percent of Virginia residents are planning to travel more than last summer

20 percent of Virginia residents are planning their first significant summer travel since before the pandemic

More than 40 percent of Virginia residents are planning multiple trips

Of those traveling, nearly 20 percent are planning international travel

Gas prices

More than 40 percent of Virginia residents say gas prices were not even a consideration in their travel planning but:

Almost 45 percent say they are taking fewer or shorter trips because of gas prices

Almost 15 percent say they will adjust their budget for lodging or dining out because of gas prices

For the nearly 25 percent of Virginia residents who are staying home or are unsure about their summer travel plans, almost half of them cite gas prices as the biggest factor influencing that decision.

COVID concerns

Of the significant number of Virginia residents planning to travel more this summer than last:

Almost 40 percent say it is because their personal COVID concerns have eased

One-fourth (25 percent) say it is because travel concerns have eased at their destinations

Like this: Like Loading...