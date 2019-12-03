AAA: Minimal fluctuation in gas prices
Gas prices across the country are seeing minimal fluctuation after a busy Thanksgiving travel weekend, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is one penny cheaper than last Monday at $2.58. Today’s average is three cents cheaper than last month, but 12 cents more expensive than last year at this time.
“Gasoline stocks have steadily increased the past few weeks as gasoline demand has started to slow,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “This trend is creating cheaper gas prices for the majority of motorists.”
In its latest report for the week ending Nov. 22, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows a substantial 5.1 million bbl build in gasoline stocks amid flat gasoline demand.
