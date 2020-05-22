AAA: Memorial Day holiday travel numbers likely to set record low

Published Friday, May. 22, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Last year, AAA Mid-Atlantic forecast slightly more than a million Virginia residents would travel for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the traditional, unofficial kick-off to the summer travel season.

This year will look much, much different.

For the first time in 20 years, AAA will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast, as the accuracy of the economic data used to create the forecast has been undermined by COVID-19.

With social distancing, safer-at-home recommendations, and Centers for Disease Control guidelines urging Americans to avoid non-essential travel, the 2020 Memorial Day weekend will likely set a record low.

“Gas prices around Memorial Day have not been this cheap in nearly 20 years. However, as the country continues to practice social distancing, this year’s unofficial kick-off to summer is not going to drive the typical millions of Americans to travel,” said Martha Meade, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Much of Virginia, except for Northern Virginia, Accomack County and the City of Richmond, have moved into Phase One of the Commonwealth’s reopening plan. Under the “Forward Virginia” plan, private campgrounds and Virginia State Parks can re-open with limited camping, and Virginia Beach is open for recreation starting today under social distancing guidelines.

“With the easing of restrictions across much of the commonwealth, some Virginia families may be looking to take a short trip for the Memorial Day holiday after spending many weeks at home during the quarantine,” Meade said.

Ahead of their trip, travelers should check-in with where they are staying to find out if they’re open and what amenities are available under the current restrictions.

Travelers also need to research the social distancing rules and restrictions for areas along their route and for their destination so there are no surprises on the road.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments