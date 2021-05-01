AAA launches Great American Road Trip campaign

As the vaccine rollout expands and states begin to ease back some travel restrictions, Americans are clearly ready to hit the road.

On May 1, AAA Mid-Atlantic, part of AAA Club Alliance, will launch its Great American Road Trip campaign to equip travelers with the tools and knowledge they need as they get behind the wheel and head to destinations they’ve been dreaming about for more than a year.

From travel planning expertise, maps and TourBooks, and making sure your vehicle is “ready to roll,” AAA experts are assisting travelers with a wealth of information and experience to help them navigate everything from finding a place to park their RV or SUV, hotel and rental car options and COVID travel restrictions.

“Helping our Members to prepare, feel safe and confident about their travel journey is woven into the fabric of what we do at AAA,” said Tom Wiedemann, President and CEO of AAA Club Alliance, the third largest AAA club in the nation. “We know great pent up demand exists for travel, including the need for guidance and expertise. Our team is already working hard to ensure extraordinary experiences for travelers. We want the much anticipated Great American Road Trip to be everything travelers are hoping it will be.”

According to a survey conducted within the past week by Destination Analysts, nearly 88 percent of Americans have “at least tentative leisure trip plans” and over 71 percent say they will be taking a trip in the next three months. Vehicle travel remains the transportation mode of choice as just 34 percent plan to fly.

AAA Recommendations

Remember safety first

Don’t travel if you are sick with symptoms of COVID-19 or plan to travel with someone who is sick. Pack face masks, gloves and products to sanitize cars and surfaces for the trip. Plan to make as few stops as possible, but make sure to rest when drowsy or sleepy. Make sure everyone is restrained by seat belts or a child safety seat to prevent injury in case of a sudden stop, swerve or crash. Respect social distancing guidelines set by health officials. Travel safety merchandise is available at AAA Retail Locations with discounted pricing for AAA members.

Check destination business operations/local state restrictions

AAA has a special online COVID-19 Travel Restrictions map of the United States to help travelers keep track of the ever changing landscape of rules and regulations. It is being regularly updated as states loosen COVID restrictions and can help ensure a SAFE and fun-filled family vacation. Along with triptik.aaa.com, travelers can use it to locate and review the operational hours and protocols of stops and destination attractions along your travel route. COVID closures and restrictions vary greatly across states, and even among various counties and cities within the states and they are changing all the time with the continued vaccine roll out.

Plan ahead with a trusted travel advisor

Careful planning and preparation can make the difference between a well-enjoyed vacation and a travel nightmare. Leveraging the expertise of a travel professional has never been more important.

With the list of AAA Approved and Diamond Rated Hotels, AAA travel experts can help you navigate the hotel recommendations based on acceptable cleanliness, comfort and hospitality for nearly 60,000 properties. You can also visit www.AAA.com/Diamonds to find an inspector approved local hotel in the destination city that will meet your needs. Hotels that have gone above and beyond the highest standards of cleanliness are also recognized with the AAA Best of Housekeeping designation. You can find hotels and properties that have earned that award by searching www.aaa.com/travelguides/hotels.

Get road ready

Because of stay-at-home orders last year and continued COVID restrictions into this year, drivers may have been putting fewer miles on their car. Fortunately, most roadside trouble is avoidable. For vehicles of any age, old and new, AAA advises drivers make a good “B-E-T” to stay on the road by having a vehicle’s Battery, Engine and Tires checked before embarking on a summer excursion. Long trips coupled with hot weather places additional strain on vehicles and in some cases may accelerate a dormant issue or something that may have gone unnoticed with fewer miles being driven this past year. When these key systems are in good working order, AAA data shows the odds of encountering a serious breakdown are greatly reduced.

AAA helps take the guesswork out of finding a trusted repair facility with its Approved Auto Repair (AAR) facilities or by visiting one of AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Car Care Centers in Virginia. These facilities must meet and maintain high professional standards for customer service, technician training, tools, equipment, warranties and cleanliness.

Be ready for the unexpected

No one wants to get stuck on the side of the road, especially during a road trip. A AAA membership will give you peace of mind. Check your wallet to make sure your AAA membership is active and that the coverage level meets your current needs. AAA offers multiple levels of coverage and also special savings on memberships for members of the military, first responders and teachers. Visit AAA.com to learn more.

