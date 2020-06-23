AAA Hosting TSA PRE✓® Events in Virginia

Published Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020, 12:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

As state restrictions are eased and travel planning begins, AAA Mid-Atlantic is offering help for those who may be taking a plane to their next destination.

The upcoming TSA Pre✓® events at AAA locations will make it easier to sign up for the screening program that offers an expedited process at the airport.

“For the foreseeable future, safe travel will be about way more than shortcuts through lines,” said Martha Meade, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA. “It also means minimizing the number of contacts you and your belongings encounter.”

With TSA Pre✓®, travelers have no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. Today, TSA Pre✓® has more than 450 lanes at 200+ U.S. airports.” TSA Pre✓® is valid for five years.

These week-long AAA events with IdentoGo TSA Pre✓® agents will allow travelers to enroll for screening approval with ease. AAA members and the general public must pre-schedule appointments and pre-register to participate at these locations:

AAA Fredericksburg Car Care, Insurance Travel Center , 2871 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg Monday, July 13 – Thursday, July 16, 9 a.m. -12 p.m. & 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, July 17, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

, 2871 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg AAA Glenside Car Care, Insurance Travel Center ,7009 West Broad St., Richmond Monday, July 20 – Thursday, June 23, 9 a.m. -12 p.m. & 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, July 24, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

,7009 West Broad St., Richmond AAA Colonial Heights , 707 Southpark Blvd, Colonial Heights Monday, July 27- Thursday, July 30, 9 a.m. -12 p.m. & 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, July 31, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

, 707 Southpark Blvd, Colonial Heights AAA Chesterfield Car Care, Insurance Travel Center , 11261 Mall Place, North Chesterfield Monday, August 10 – Thursday, August 13, 9 a.m. -12 p.m. & 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, August 14, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Chesterfield Appointments will go live soon!

, 11261 Mall Place, North Chesterfield

The IdentoGo mobile van will be stationed at AAA Mid-Atlantic store parking areas for ease of access for participants. Enrollment agents are frequently sanitizing their hands and all surfaces of contact within the van and following strict guidelines including social distancing.

Appointments are limited and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Online registration and appointment scheduling must be completed in advance. Proof of identity and U.S. Citizenship is required at appointments! Applications will be processed onsite. Follow these steps to pre-enroll:

Click here to access the application page Click “Start Application Now”, then click “New Enrollment ” Fill out Steps and choose “Next” at the bottom of each screen Type in your location at Zipcode/City/Airport Code box – search Choose the AAA location near you and click “Next”

Select your desired appointment time (Please be sure to make note of your appointment time; no reminders will be sent out.) Mobile IdentoGO agents will process TSA Pre✓® applications on-site.

Appointments are limited and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis so register as soon as possible. To complete the application process, you will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Your name on the documents must match exactly. If they do not, bring an original or certified copy of a court ordered name change document (to include marriage certificates and divorce decrees).

If you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you need for ID. You will finish the process onsite by providing your fingerprints for a background check. The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check.

Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

*Children ages 12 and younger may use the TSA Pre✓® lane when traveling with a parent or guardian who has the indicator on their boarding pass. Travelers 13 years of age and older without a TSA Pre✓® boarding pass must go through standard security lanes.

For more event details, visit AAA’s website.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments