AAA: Gas prices on slow, steady three-week decline

Despite an unseasonal spike in demand, according to the Energy Information Admiration’s (EIA) latest data sets, gas prices are decreasing for the majority of motorists across the country as crude oil prices (WTI) remain under $54/bbl.

The national average gas price on Monday was $2.63, which is two cents less than last week and 26 cents cheaper than last year, but six-cents more expensive than last month.

“The national gas price average has been gradually decreasing the past three weeks and we expect this trend to continue, barring any major industry or geopolitical events,” said Tammy Arnette, Senior Public Affairs Specialist for AAA. “But the real savings we’re seeing is when prices are compared to this same time last year. Drivers in some states are paying 40 cents less per gallon than they were last October.”

The largest weekly volatility with gas prices continues to happen in West Coast states, but that could be tapering off. EIA’s data shows that the region’s refinery utilization jumped up 10% and gasoline stocks were relatively stable for the week ending Oct. 4, meaning there could be some relief in sight.

Gas Prices