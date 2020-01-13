AAA: Gas prices holding steady

Published Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, 6:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The national gas price average has held steady at $2.58 since the beginning of the year, according to AAA.

Today’s national average is two cents more than last month and 34-cents more expensive than the beginning of 2019. Virginia’s average today is $2.37, one cent lower than last week, eight cents higher than one month ago and 35 cents higher than one year ago.

“A healthy and growing level of domestic gasoline stocks alongside decreasing demand are two factors helping to minimize gas price fluctuations,” said Martha Meade, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. “In the last week, about 32 states saw pump prices push less expensive by just a penny or two or saw no change at all.”

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) measures U.S. demand at 8.1 million b/d, which is the lowest reading for the first week of the year since January 2016. At 251.6 million bbl – the highest start of the year on record – gasoline stocks have only measured this high two other times in EIA history.

Related