AAA: Gas prices edging higher at 2019’s end
A year-end spike in road trip travel due to the holidays helped to push the national average more expensive on the week – up four cents to $2.58, according to AAA.
Compared to last month, the national average is the same price, but 31 cents more expensive than the end of 2018.
“The majority of states saw gas prices increase in the last week – some by as much as a nickel to a dime, but any spikes in gas prices that motorists are seeing will be short-lived,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “AAA expects gas prices to decrease following the holidays.”
In 2019, the national gas price average was $2.61, which is ten cents cheaper than the 2018 average of $2.71.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.