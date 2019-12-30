AAA: Gas prices edging higher at 2019’s end

A year-end spike in road trip travel due to the holidays helped to push the national average more expensive on the week – up four cents to $2.58, according to AAA.

Compared to last month, the national average is the same price, but 31 cents more expensive than the end of 2018.

“The majority of states saw gas prices increase in the last week – some by as much as a nickel to a dime, but any spikes in gas prices that motorists are seeing will be short-lived,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “AAA expects gas prices to decrease following the holidays.”

In 2019, the national gas price average was $2.61, which is ten cents cheaper than the 2018 average of $2.71.

