AAA: Gas prices down as we head toward holidays

Published Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, 8:10 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

December is finally bringing cheaper gas prices to pumps across the country, according to AAA.

Today’s average is $2.55, which is nearly a nickel cheaper than the beginning of the month. Decreasing gasoline demand and increasing stocks are driving the change in pump prices.

The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports show gasoline demand at its lowest rate since mid-February and the highest stock levels since this summer.

“As the weather turns colder, people tend to drive less and we see less gasoline demand,” said Martha Meade, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “This is causing gas prices to be less expensive. In the lead up to the holidays we may see a small spike in demand, but not enough to impact gas prices substantially.”

Today’s national average is two cents cheaper than last week, a nickel cheaper than last month, but 18 cents more expensive than this time last year.

Today’s average in Virginia is $2.29, down a penny on the week, down a penny on the month and 12 cents more expensive than last year.

Related