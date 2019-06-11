AAA announces winners of Outstanding School Safety Patrol of the Year awards

As the 2018/19 school year comes to a close, AAA and the Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education honored six students throughout central Virginia with AAA Outstanding School Safety Patrol of the Year awards.

The Foundation received nominations from schools across the Commonwealth and selected six exceptional students to receive this prestigious award. The winners excelled in the areas of leadership, dependability, character and academics. These six extraordinary students each received a $100 gift card and plaque from the Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education. Students were recognized for the award at a school assembly and cake reception.

“These students put on their AAA belts and badges to help serve and protect the students at their school, day in and day out,” stated Haley Glynn, Traffic Safety Educator for the Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education. “By putting on the belt and badge, they don’t just accept the role of AAA School Safety Patrol, but also the title of leader. We were proud to honor these students for their commitment and leadership to traffic safety.”

The School Safety Patrol program began in 1920 in Chicago, Illinois. Today, approximately 654,000 students serve as AAA safety patrollers throughout the United States while more than 30,000 serve in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Rodricko Brown- Ruby F. Carver Elementary School. Henrico County Public Schools

Abigail Bryant- Buckingham County Elementary School. Buckingham County Public Schools

Ellen Gallagher- Battlefield Elementary School. Spotsylvania County Public Schools

JayQuan Jefferson- George Mason Elementary School. Richmond Public Schools

Seth Persinger- Elizabeth Scott Elementary School. Chesterfield County Public Schools

Sydney Reynolds- Beaverdam Elementary School. Hanover County Public Schools

