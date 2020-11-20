AAA: 84 percent of Virginians not traveling for Thanksgiving in 2020, many citing COVID

A large majority of Virginia residents will not be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, and over 40 percent of those staying home say it is because of COVID-19 concerns.

“Given the recent surge in COVID-19 and the strong urging of public health officials for everyone to stay home for the holiday, the Thanksgiving travel landscape continues to change,” says Martha Mitchell Meade with AAA Mid-Atlantic. “With that in mind, AAA conducted a new poll asking Virginia residents who have decided against traveling for the holiday whether COVID-19, specifically, was the reason – and over 40 percent said yes.”

The new AAA survey provides this snapshot

84% of Virginia residents surveyed will be staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday… 41% say they are not traveling because of COVID-19 56% say they were not planning to travel anyway

86% of Virginia residents surveyed said they perceive traveling at this time poses a risk… 33% calling that risk ‘significant’



Of the survey respondents still planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday

82% plan to drive

12% plan to fly

6% plan to travel by some ‘other’ mode of transportation (bus, train)

The AAA survey of 844 Virginia residents was conducted Nov. 12/13 by Public Policy Polling. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 3.4%.

What to expect on the roads

Of those who do still plan to travel, most will be driving to their holiday destinations, so motorists should expect they’ll have company on the roads.

“Although Thanksgiving is typically a driving holiday, it should be noted that, since the beginning of COVID, those who have decided to travel this year have predominantly done so by car where they can have greater control over their environment and the ability to modify plans at the last minute,” Meade adds.

AAA reminds those hitting the road to plan their route ahead. To minimize the number of stops along the way, pack meals, extra snacks and drinks in addition to an emergency roadside kit – including extra masks and wipes.

For Americans who make the personal decision to travel for the holiday, it is important to know the risks involved and ways to keep yourself and others safe. In addition to CDC guidance, travelers should also be aware of local and state travel restrictions, including testing requirements and quarantine orders in the states you are traveling to, through and also upon your return.

An interactive map with the latest COVID-19 related restrictions for all states can be found at TripTik.AAA.com.

Lower gas prices

Those who do decide to hit the road for Thanksgiving will find cheaper gas prices. On average, gas prices nationally are nearly 50 cents cheaper than this time last year, with October averages the lowest in more than 15 years.

What to know before you go

Plan ahead. Check with state and local authorities where you are, along your route, and at your planned destination to learn about local circumstances and any restrictions that may be in place.

Follow public health guidance. Consistent use of face masks combined with social distancing (at least 6 feet) and regular handwashing are the best ways to lower your risk of contracting COVID-19. Be sure to pack face masks, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and a thermometer to help protect and monitor your health. Also pack water and extra snacks to reduce the need to stop along your trip.

Verify Before You Go. Call ahead to minimize any last minute surprises.

Hotels – Prior to any hotel stay, call ahead to ensure your hotel is open and ask what precautions they are taking to protect guests. Ask about social distancing protocols like capacity reductions in common spaces, hotel staff requirements to wear masks at all times and if all amenities are available, like restaurant dining.

Prior to any hotel stay, call ahead to ensure your hotel is open and ask what precautions they are taking to protect guests. Ask about social distancing protocols like capacity reductions in common spaces, hotel staff requirements to wear masks at all times and if all amenities are available, like restaurant dining. Car rentals – If renting a car, ask what has been done to clean the vehicle. Hertz, for example, has introduced Hertz Gold Standard Clean, an enhanced vehicle disinfectant and sanitization process. For extra peace of mind, use disinfecting wipes to wipe down door handles, steering wheels, shifters and control panels.

Helpful AAA Resources. Visit AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map for the latest state and local travel restrictions. Use TripTik.AAA.com to plan your road trip and help determine which rest stops, gas stations, restaurants and hotels are open along your route.

What to expect if you are flying

AAA anticipates Thanksgiving air travel will see the largest one-year decrease on record.

Several airlines have been waiving change fees for would-be Thanksgiving travelers who decide not to go at this time.

If flying, AAA reminds air travelers that in-flight amenities, including food and beverage services, may not be available. Also, as a precaution, wipe down your seat, armrest, belt buckle and tray table using disinfecting wipes.

