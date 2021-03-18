A particularly good dog: Harrisonburg PD welcomes newest staff member

The Harrisonburg Police Department this week is welcoming a new member of the force, Kyro, who will serve as the K-9 partner of Master Police Officer Brad Boyce.

At 13 months old, Kyro, a Belgian Malinois and originally from Slovakia, was purchased by Tarheel Canine Training Inc in Sanford, N.C. In October, members of HPD’s K-9 division traveled to the Sanford facility to decide on their next sworn K-9 and Kyro stood out as a top choice.

Kyro went on to receive 12 weeks of training at the Tarheel Canine Training facility, where the trainers have trained police dogs at federal, state and local law enforcement agencies nationally and internationally.

Kyro learned narcotics detection, tracking, article location, and patrol functions. MPO Boyce traveled to Sanford after the 12-week in house program and began a four-week K-9 team (handler/canine) training and certification.

Boyce and Kyro successfully completed the four-week course and became a certified K-9 team through Tarheel Canine Training Inc. on Feb. 26. At graduation the K-9 team was selected for the “Top Dog” award among the class.

Kyro is currently the department’s youngest K-9 partner at 17 months old.

