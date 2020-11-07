A new day: Biden declared winner in 2020 presidential race

The Associated Press, the broadcast networks, CNN and eventually Fox News all called the 2020 presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden Saturday morning, as votes in tipping point state Pennsylvania continue to favor Biden over Republican Donald Trump.

At this writing, Biden has a 34,000-vote lead on Trump in Pennsylvania, separating the two by half a percentage point, as mail-in votes from the Democratic-vote-rich Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas seem poised the push the margin well beyond where it is now.

With states that had already been called this week, the Pennsylvania result pushes Biden past the 270 votes needed to win the election in the Electoral College.

The counting concluded in Nevada this morning, with that state going to Biden by a two-point margin, giving the former vice president 285 votes in the Electoral College at the moment.

Biden continues to hold a 20,000-vote lead in Arizona and a 7,000-vote lead in Georgia, which if those trends would hold would give him 306 electoral votes in the final accounting.

Trump is expected to win in Alaska (four electoral votes) and North Carolina (15 electoral votes), which would give him 232 electoral votes.

Trump becomes the first sitting president to lose an election since George H.W. Bush in 1992.

Story by Chris Graham

