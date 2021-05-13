A look back at the all-time Euro XI

After its year postponement, Euro 2020 is finally on the horizon. Already, talk has turned to the unenviable group of death, the upcoming squad selection, and of course, who will be the winner, when it comes to the Euro 2021 odds.

But ahead of the last tournament, held in France and won by Portugal, an all-time Euro XI was announced. There were 50 nominations, but a strict criterion had to be met. The final squad features some legends of the game, so let’s take a look back at this GOAT squad.

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Buffon

The Italian goalkeeper earned 176 caps between 1997 and 2018, making him the nation’s most-capped player. He also captained his country for eight years, prior to his retirement from international football. While Buffon never won a European Championship, he represented Italy at four tournaments, and was a World Cup winner in 2006. He holds the records for the most clean sheets for Italy at the Euros (eight), as well as in qualifying matches (23).

Defenders

Paolo Maldini

Another former Italian captain now, and Maldini represented his country 126 times between 1988 and 2002. Always the bridesmaid and never the bride, Il Capitano as he was regarded, was a runner-up at the European Under-21 Championship, Euro 2000 and the World Cup. However, he made the European Championship ‘Team of the Tournament’ on three occasions (1988, 1996 and 2000).

Franz Beckenbauer

Representing West Germany, who he later went on to manage, Beckenbauer was named in two Team of the Tournaments. He was a member of the squad that won the 1972 European Championships, and the 1974 World Cup, which was hosted by West Germany. He earned 103 caps between 1965 and 1977, retiring from international football following West Germany’s defeat to Czechoslovakia on penalties in the final – and his move to the New York Cosmos.

Carles Puyol

Widely regarded was one of the best captains and defenders ever, Puyol won 100 caps for Spain and was part of the squads that won Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup. Winning his first cap in 2000, and retiring from international football after 13 years, he sadly missed out on Spain’s victorious Euro 2012 campaign, due to a knee injury. The one-club man was named in the 2008 Team of the Tournament, alongside compatriot and defensive partner, Carlos Marchena.

Philipp Lahm

Placing in fifth, in Germany’s most-capped players of all-time, is the diminutive Lahm – who represented his country between the years of 2004 and 2014. Another player to never win a European Championship, but land the World Cup, he was named in the Team of the Tournament in both 2008 and 2012. Lahm captained Germany for four years, before retiring from international football at the age of 30.

Midfielders

Andrés Iniesta

As a player, Iniesta has won everything there is to win – both domestically, and as an international. Winning 131 caps, he sits fourth in the list of Spain’s most-capped footballers. A double Euros winner, in both 2008 and 2012, he was listed in the Team of the Tournament for both editions. Iniesta was also Player of the Tournament for the latter, after putting in several excellent performances, including during the final against Italy. He retired from international football in 2018.

Andrea Pirlo

Pirlo won 116 caps for Italy between the years of 2002 and 2015, and sits fifth in the table of most-capped players. Another player in the list for whom the European Championships evaded them, but Pirlo was a member of the 2012 squad that finished runners-up to Spain – and he was a World Cup winner. Arguably one of the greatest playmakers of all-time, the Italian was a dead-ball specialist, renowned for his ball control and technique.

Zinedine Zidane

Zizou received many individual accolades as a player, including being named as Player of the Tournament at Euro 2000, as well as the Team of the Tournament that same year when France won the final, and in 2004. He won 108 caps for his country, in an international career that spanned 12 years. A legend of the game, Zidane was known for his vision, passing a technique. But he wasn’t shy in receiving a card or two, and retired from international football after the 2006 World Cup.

Forwards

Cristiano Ronaldo

There’s no denying that Ronaldo is the GOAT. His records and accolades speak for themselves, both individually and as part of a team. He scored his first international goal at Euro 2004, and has gone on to win 173 caps to date, scoring 103 goals in the process. The reigning champions, having won Euro 2016, Portugal will look to retain their crown with their talisman forward. It’s no surprise to see that Ronaldo is not only Portugal’s most-capped player, but also their top goalscorer.

Thierry Henry

Henry enjoyed sustained success with France, winning the treble of the World Cup, European Championship and the Confederations Cup. The striker is France’s top goalscorer of all-time with 51 goals scored in 123 appearances, and he is the joint-second most-capped player, alongside current goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Named in the Euro 2000 Team of the Tournament, Henry put in Man of the Match performances in four games, including the final against Italy – although he did score in the 2-1 win.

Marco van Basten

Completing the line-up is the Dutch striker, who 24 goals in 58 appearances, and who won Euro 1988. Van Basten was the tournament’s top scorer, notching the winner in the semi-final against West Germany, as well as doubling the Netherland’s lead over the Soviet Union in the final. He also scored a hat-trick against England in the group stages. He represented his country between 1983 and 1992. A three-time Ballon d’Or winner, van Basten was one of the best strikers of his generation, before injuries caused him to retire.

