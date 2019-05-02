A look at the important IT services your business should consider

If you run a business (no matter how small) you’re likely going to have some sort of IT infrastructure to help you process orders, run your website, or to simply send emails. If that is the case, it’s imperative you have the right security implementations in place to stop hackers from stealing data, creating havoc, and quite simply ruining your IT infrastructure. Take a look at some of the below professional IT services you should consider if you’re looking to secure your network.

Data Encryption Services

Businesses like Medicus IT now offer data encryption services to help secure your IT infrastructure. Such services aren’t there solely to protect your current IT infrastructure; however, they are very useful when it comes to securing your mobiles, tablets, emails, USB sticks and computer devices. This is a service that’s commonly overlooked because business owners feel they have the necessary encryption procedures in place. Ultimately, they wished they had invested in professional data encryption services as many hackers are getting good at overcoming even the most secure obstacles.

Phishing Solutions

Phishing scams are becoming much more common these days because of the amount of internet interaction a standard business has. If you communicate via email, use software or simply browse the web for research, you’re already in danger of losing data. Dealing with customer data is probably a big part of how your business operates, so implementing the right security measures and ensuring your network isn’t going to succumb to a phishing scam is important. Many IT services offer plenty of expert advice on the dangers and types of scams your business faces.

Vulnerability Advice

An excellent service to source is when it comes to seeking support on current vulnerability issues your network is facing. A professional will come in and look at your current network and give you advice on what you can do to add extra layers of security. This is a service that must be considered if you are to implement any of the other above services. This particular service comes with many tests to determine and uncover any weak points your current network has, giving you information on what you can do to prevent any attacks.

Cybersecurity Management

As your business grows, you’ll find it much more difficult to manage even the most basic cybersecurity implementations. Many businesses believe that network security isn’t so much of a problem but, with so many network vulnerabilities, and with hackers becoming much more competitive, it’s crucial you outsource cybersecurity management. IT services will help implement not only the basic security measures, but they’ll also monitor activity so they can adapt and overcome any future threats.

The above IT implementations are just some of the most important services you should consider if you’re looking to crack down and add extra layers of security to your IT infrastructure. IT is crucial these days in taking businesses forward. Therefore, if your IT services come under pressure, your business is going to find it very hard to compete.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google