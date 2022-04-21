A look at new Virginia unemployment claims for the week

The Virginia Employment Commission announced today initial weekly claims of 1,861, and the number of continued claims was 7,030.

The continued weeks claims total rose slightly higher than the previous week but remains at pre-pandemic levels during the most recent filing week.

For the filing week ending April 16, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 1,861, a decrease of 72 claimants from the previous week. Over half of initial claims that had a self-reported industry were in administrative and waste services, retail trade, professional, scientific, and technical services, and health care and social assistance.

Eligibility for benefits is determined on a weekly basis, and so not all weekly claims filed result in a benefit payment. This is because the initial claims numbers represent claim applications; claims are then reviewed for eligibility and legitimacy.

