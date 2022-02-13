A guide to separating good online casinos from the best

These days, if you are interested in gambling, the question is less of a: “Should I play in online casinos?” and more of a: “Which online casino should I choose?”. The online gambling services have been around for decades and have established themselves as a popular pastime activity. Gambling jurisdiction and licenses have played a huge part in raising the quality and safety standards of gambling websites.

With just a quick Google search, you can find the information you need to pick a reputable online casino. But even among the providers, who have met the authority’s specifications, there must be some that outshine the others. What are the features that make a casino great?

Online casino excellence

To exemplify what determines an online casino’s quality, you can look at the ratings for the provider Videoslots. The casino is a handy example, because their positive qualities are conveniently outlined in multiple assessments, such as the full Videoslots Casinomeister’s Review.

To determine a casino’s quality, the website’s team reviews their service based on:

payout speed,

withdrawal limits,

customer service,

software & games,

licensing.

They then use their findings to create a rating.

Videoslots landed 9.8 out of 10 points.

Users of the Casinomeister site leave their reviews and describe their experiences to create a second rating based on ‘everyday casino users’ as opposed to someone that could be considered part of the online gambling industry.

Videoslots’ player rating is 8.2 out of 10 points.

Additionally, the casino was awarded achievements such as the Best Casino of the Decade 2010 – 2019 and multiple Best Casino of the Year (2015 to 2018) awards. To earn one of these, the casino must be nominated by the community, be chosen as one of the Top Five Casinos, and then win the vote of 60 of the most senior community members.

Last but not least, Casinomeister has created an Accreditation Seal. Online Casinos can apply to earn the badge if they meet the website’s strictest demands. The accredited casinos must fulfill a series of prerequisites that focus on the player experience. It includes the transparency of their marketing, the clearness of their rules, their tools for promoting responsible gaming and many more. Operational habits that treat the players unfairly, exploit them or use misleading advertisements are knock-out criteria.

Videoslots is one of the casinos that have earned the Accreditation Seal, meaning the online gambling experts at Casinomeister consider them one of the best of the best. Here are the areas in which they outshine other casinos.

Online casino quality standards

Picture your dream online casino and ask yourself the question of which features you would expect it to offer for a great experience.

To cover the bases, the casino must:

Be fun to use

Use in the literal sense: Is it fun to be on the website, to navigate it and use its features? This is determined by the website coding, the wording of texts, the website structure, layout and so on. Even if the games are exciting and the service is great, if getting from one point to the other is frustrating, because the pathfinding is terrible, explanations are confusing or load times are slow, you’re not going to have fun. A great web design in both aesthetics and functionality is the goal.

Have variety

This is about the variety of games, but also about variety when it comes to website features. A casino with a large number of different games is more likely to keep you entertained for a while. When it comes to choosing payment methods and account settings, having multiple options to choose from gives you the freedom to use what suits you best.

Offer bonuses

Casino bonuses, tournaments, and V.I.P programs increase customer loyalty by giving the player reasons to return. As a reward, the player should be offered honest bonuses and advantages.

Be reputable

Once the casino has a license, it is monitored by a gambling authority and reaches their quality and safety standards. The approval process includes background checks on the provider. If they have a history of crime, don’t have the proper assets to finance the casino, or no know-how on how to run it, they don’t get a license. A license means the website isn’t just a front to steal your personal and financial info, but a reputable business.

Be safe

This is an extension on the former topic, but in a slightly different direction. Knowing the website is a proper casino and not a scam does not automatically make it safe to use. Another prerequisite for the license is the implementation of security standards for the website, to protect your personal information and banking data from hackers. Additionally, feeling safe while using a casino also means the knowledge that your deposits are in safe hands and will return to you if the company were to fail.

Resolve problems quickly

An effective customer service that is not a third-party company or a chatbot is the most helpful. They should be reachable 24/7 or at least reliably within their stated hours. It is best when they can be contacted on multiple channels, such as phone, e-mail, or chat. They should do their best to solve problems to everybody’s satisfaction.

Be fast

The ‘fast’ refers to the website’s, software’s and customer service’s response speed, that were already mentioned, and the time it takes the casino to register deposits and transfer payouts.

Have a sense of morality

The casino provider should display a sense of morality. Misleading advertisement or terms & conditions hidden in the fine print make it seem as if you are just a golden cow to get tricked and milked as much as possible. A good casino is a proper business with transparent conditions that are mutually agreed upon. The percentages and the programming of games must be fair, and the casino should offer a variety of tools and information on gambling addiction that can help you gamble responsibly.

Conclusion

Fun, safety, fairness, usability, and service are the most important factors that make or break an online casino. The business must have been proven as legitimate by a gambling authority. Deposited money, financial and personal information must be protected by safety measures. The programming, advertisement and general operational practices must be fair and transparent.

In no way should the user ever feel tricked, used, or scammed because of misleading information or unethical behavior. Tools that prevent gambling addiction, rather than willfully triggering it to make more money, must be provided. Additionally, a good web design, helpful customer service and a good variety of games, bonuses, and features adds a polish to the solid foundation that is created by license regulations.

Story by Jakob Jussen