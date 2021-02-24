A guide to flow toys

The world is filled with enthralling art forms. One of them happens to be ‘flow arts.’ Before we dive into the article, let’s give you a quick example of flow arts.

The Maori people of New Zealand invented the Poi dance. It is a traditional dance form wherein they tie weights at the end of a rope and swing it rhythmically. A prop is required for this dance, and special attention goes towards the hand movement.

We can think of many art forms where a prop is required, including hula hooping and circus arts. Poi is a classic example of flow arts! If you think about it, the hand movements burn a lot of calories too.

Here are a complete flow toys guide for you. We will introduce you to various flow toys you can purchase from the market. And, we shall also explain what flow art is and who all can perform it.

What is flow art?

You can consider Flow Art a leisure and sports activity. You are dancing, but you are also showcasing your athletic capabilities. For starters, flow arts is all about the prop, how you express yourself, and the movement. It is an intersection of several movement-based disciplines such as juggling, dancing, object-manipulation, and fire-spinning.

People of any fitness level can perform the art. It’s quite inclusive.

Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi is a well-known researcher in psychology. As per them, flow is a mental state of the human in which they are entirely immersed. It evokes positive feelings and requires full involvement. The researcher says that creativity plays a central role in giving meaning to life.

Flow Art brings people together, and it also gives rise to a state of ‘flow.’

Why should you invest in flow toys?

Many people embrace flow arts simply because it is intoxicating (in a good way). It is a refreshing and addictive experience. Moreover, the whole act is fun.

Learning how to use the prop is relatively easy, but it is also a way to express yourself. Most of the people who indulge in this art call it ‘moving meditation.’

During the entire process, your mind and body are in sync. You forget about the worries of the world. That’s why flow arts is a fantastic hobby and passion.

Welcome to the world of flow toys

1. Poi balls & sticks

Instead of buying separate Poi props, you can invest in a Poi Flowkit. If you are just a beginner, consider purchasing the balls and sticks separately. But, if you want to take your passion to the next level, a flow kit is recommended. For beginners, we would recommend buying light-weight Poi balls. These will be rechargeable and are made of a durable and soft silicone shell. You can customize them as per your liking.

2. LED levitation wands

Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ became a hit song in 2020. Well, head to the club and take your LED levitation wands with you. Play the levitating music and dance to the beats without worrying too much about whose watching you.

All you have to do is loop the string around your dainty finger and then spin the wand. You can get as creative as you like. The excellent part about levitation wands is that you can dance with them, spin, or even drag them. Using levitation wands will make you feel like a wizard.

3. LED gloves

If you are not into spinning, dragging, or stalling, buy an LED gloves that shine bright in the darkness.

These LED gloves look stellar in rave parties and even a club. If you are into gloving, then you must purchase the gloves and flaunt them to the world. Make sure you watch some videos before dancing with LED gloves.

4. LED orbits

You can spin LED orbit and create a spectacular pattern. The audience will be astonished by your skill, and you can get some fantastic clicks too.

The dancers/users spin a disc made of orbit lights in a circular motion. They have to move it around their body to create stunning patterns. It’s a hypnotic art form and leaves people spellbound.

Concluding thoughts

Now that you are aware of the various flow toys available in the market, it’s time to purchase one you like.

Please buy it from a genuine brand that specializes in flow toys. Don’t forget to watch videos before you start using the flow toys. You will get to learn about various hand and body movements.

With practice, you will become a flow arts expert in the coming weeks.

Story by Stephen Holm

