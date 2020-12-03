A few potential issues you might have to overcome if you want to bet on sports

Texas is a fascinating state because it has a lot of incredible things to offer. It is the second-biggest state in the USA after Alaska, and it’s home to nearly 30,000,000 people, which also makes one of the biggest states in terms of residents.

Just like any other place around the world, most people who live there love watching sports. Naturally, most of them will also like to bet on their favorite team or player.

Nowadays, the online betting industry is advanced, which means you can bet on your PC, phone, or tablet. Despite that, some places are still strict when it comes down to gambling. Here are some things that you need to keep in mind about betting on sports in Texas

You are not allowed to do it

Although Texas is widely considered to be one of the best states to live in, you will have problems if you want to bet on sports. Even though the federal government allowed each state to decide how to deal with gambling, Texas hasn’t made any progress in this regard.

Due to the ongoing problems around the world and in the U.S., it doesn’t seem like Texas will legalize online betting anytime soon. So, even if you get the mobile app of Coral, you will have to wait until it’s legal to enjoy your favorite hobby. We think that this will happen sooner or later because some of Texas’s sports teams have fans all across the U.S.

What options do I have if I want to bet?

Those of you who are eager to try your luck don’t have that many options to choose from. One of the things that you can do is go to another state where gambling is legal. The closest ones to Texas are New Mexico and Arkansas.

If you’re not ready to travel to another state, you can try out one of the few Native American casinos. You can find them in several places, and they have some cool things that you can try out.

Sadly, you won’t find any ordinary casinos, which means that you need to go to Nevada or another state if you’re a fan of the physical betting places. That’s ironic because Texas Hold’Em is one of the most popular casino card games in the world.

As we’ve mentioned, sports betting is generally not allowed in the state of Texas. However, you can bet on horse racing, which is good because this is a widespread sport in the U.S.

Final thoughts

One of the things you can try is to open an account with a gambling operator that’s not licensed in the U.S. Most of them are registered in different offshore zones, which means they are available in almost every country.

However, you should check with your local legislation to see whether you are allowed to do that. Texas has stringent gambling laws, so this is definitely not a place where you want to get in trouble.

Story by Alex Jones

