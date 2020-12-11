A complete guide to Everest Base camp trek

The trek to Everest Base Camp is beautiful, and it is called a trekker’s paradise. This trek takes you to the Khumbu Valley located in the snow-capped Himalayas which displays the real-life and the Himalayan culture of Sherpas and Tibetan Buddhists. Every year, 1,000 adventure trekking enthusiasts visit this magical land of Everest.

Everest Base Camp Trek as EBC has become one of the most sought-out trekking destinations in the world due to its magical mountains and unique cultural variations. The mesmerizing view of the majestic mountains with the wonderful trekking facilities including the basic to high-class star hotels, and warm hospitality, and friendly local people are as extraordinary as the journey itself.

During the EBC trek, you will not only have an amazing hiking experience and enjoy mountain vistas but you will also have excursion time to see the species of wildlife in the natural world heritage site of Sagarmatha (Everest) National Park.

Every corner of the places where you stay on a trek offer a charming close-up magnificent view of the tallest mountains in the world including including Mt. Everest, Mt. Lhotse, Cho Oyu, Pumori, Ama-Dablam, Makalu and many other snow-capped mountains.

The highest point of the trek is Kalapthar located at an altitude of 5545 m, as EBC is located at a high altitude of 5364 m above the sea level. To complete the trek takes 8 days to two weeks. This trek is a piece of cake for those of you if you have been hiking before. This trek can be done by beginners from 8 years to 85 years with a good physical fitness level.

If you are setting up for amazing hiking towards Everest base camp then there are many things to consider before you go on trekking to Everest base camp. We have sorted some of the ultimate guides for this trekking trip that might be worthwhile tips for anyone considering the hike.

Highlights of the Everest Base camp trek

Dramatic mountain flight to Lukla with 360-degree views of the Himalayan ranges

Trek to the Base Camp (5364m) of Mt. Everest, the tallest mountain in the world.

Enjoy the mesmeric view of Khumbu glacier, the deepest glacier in the world.

Explore a unique Sherpa culture and lifestyle of the Khumbu region by visiting various herp settlements along the way

Visit the ancients Buddhist monasteries and museum

A scenic walk through the wonderful rhododendron and pine forests of the Khumbu region.

Cross several suspension bridges and gorgeous waterfalls

Best time to do Everest Base camp trek

Trekking in the Everest region is not always perfect since Everest Base Camp lies in the mountainous part of Nepal where the weather is constantly changing, and it’s certainly unpredictable. The altitude that you gain while trekking in Everest base camp is quite considerable. To start your trek, you need to take a short flight to Lukla from the capital of Kathmandu. For this flight, the weather is not as always favorable. This is the reason to choose the perfect time to go on a trip to Everest base camp where you can take a flight easily without any trouble and enjoy the crystal clear scenery of the Himalayas thoroughly.

Nepal has 4 major seasons including summer, autumn, spring, and winter. Among them, spring and autumn are generally the best seasons of the year for trekking in Nepal including Everest, Annapurna and other regions.

Autumn

Trekking in the autumn season is the best with moderate temperature offers a suitable climate for trekking. Autumn falls in the months of September, October and November. The weather is perfect, and there are relatively low chances of rainfall. There is also a low chance of canceling the internal flight to and from Lukla (the flight to and from Lukla get often cancel or delay due to the weather issues in the other seasons), Autumn is the peak season for trekking and mountaineering in Nepal especially for the Everest, Langtang and Annapurna Trek. However, the temperature at night can drop down to low but not extreme levels.

Spring

Spring is the second best season for trekking and mountaineering in Nepal. This season falls in the months of March, April and May. The vegetation in Nepal including Everest National Park becomes lush during this season and the views of rhododendron and pine forests in the Everest region are awesome. You can have a great view almost every day. The temperature is stable and mild and one can adjust it very easily. There is no doubt trekking in Everest region at this time of the year is the best to enjoy the views and blooming flowers that welcome you everywhere in the Himalaya region of Nepal. The days are usually sunny and appropriate for hiking.

Getting to Everest Base camp

Getting to Everest Base camp is uncomplicated. Most people fly from Kathmandu to Lukla (35 m by airplane) then start the trek from Lukla to get to Everest Base Camp. It takes about 7 days to get to the Base camp going slowly having some days for acclimatization.

There is another option to go for trekking to Everest base camp if you have a long holiday and are willing to spend more time in the mountain. You can go by road but it takes 4/5 days to get the Lukla if you are taking a jeep/local bus ride from Kathmandu to Salleri via Jiri. The trek can be extended up to 20-25 days depending on your time schedule. However, the fastest and easiest way to go is by flight but some of the trekkers choose to go by land because the unpredictable weather makes it very difficult to land at the airport successfully. As we said earlier in this article, flights are usually better in the season of spring and Autumn. Winter flights are extremely cold. Lukla is a doorway to the Everest trek where you will start the trek following the most beautiful land of the Sherpa people such as Namche Bazaar- one of the largest and trade mart places in the Khumbu region, Tangboche, Dingboche, Laboche and finally to the base camp. Remember, Kalapathar is one of the most iconic viewpoints to witness the close-up views of the majestic mountains as well as sunrise over Everest.

Permits fees and requirements

Trekking permits are required for trekking to Everest base camp. You need to purchase an Everest national park permit and TIMS (Trekking Information Management System). You can buy either in Kathmandu or Lukla. If you are joining a trekking company then it will likely be a part of the trip inclusions.

The National park entry permit costs $30 USD per person and the TIMS card is only $10 per person.

The Everest Base camp trek itinerary

Everest Base Camp Trek is one of the high-altitude treks in Nepal that requires a good level of physical fitness and strong determination to successfully do the trek. However, you should spend enough time on this trek where you can take some extra days for acclimatization to avoid the possibility of high-altitude sickness. Walking slowly, taking proper rest, and eating well are the perfect medicine for the trek to make it comfortable and pleasant. Below is a general day-to-day itinerary of the Everest Base Camp trek.

Day 1: Arrival at Kathmandu and transferred to the Hotel

Day 2: Pre-trip meeting and sightseeing around Kathmandu

Day 3: Kathmandu to Lukla 35 min by air, trek to Phakding

Day 4: Trek from Phakding to Namche Bazaar

Day 5: Acclimatization in Namche Bazar

Day 6: Trek from Namche to Tengboche

Day 7: Trek to Dingboche (4,350m)

Day 8: Acclimatization in Dingboche; 4 and half hours

Day 9: Trek to Lobuche (4,910m)

Day 10: Trek to Everest Base Camp (5,365 meters) and back to Gorak Shep (5,180m)

Day 11: Hike up to Kala Patthar (5,545m) and trek down to Pheriche (4,120m)

Day 12: Trek to Namche (3,440m)

Day 13: Trek to Lukla (2,840m)

Day 14: Morning flight back to Kathmandu; 30 minutes

Travel insurance

Everest Base camp trek is one of the most high altitude and challenging treks in Nepal. Trekking at higher altitudes can be always a bit risky. Therefore travel insurance is mandatory especially for trekking to the Everest Base camp. It must cover all the expenses including the helicopter evacuations in case of emergencies from high altitude, injuries, losses or sprains. Therefore, it is better you get insured and deal with an appropriate and reliable travel insurance policy before going on a trek to EBC.

Being a trekker at high altitudes, you may suffer different natural circumstances such as flight delays or cancellations, high altitude or other illnesses, losing backpacks, being injured, or any others. For this, you have to get a strong policy by a reliable company that covers up to the height of 6,000 m.

Conclusion

Embark on your trip to Everest Base Camp. It is an amazing high-altitude trek that takes you into the foothills of immersing peaks. One can easily be part of this trek as long as you are physically and mentally prepared. For those who are go on this journey, it is a must for you to collect obligatory information and pack appropriately for the trek in advance.

Story by Dil Gurung

