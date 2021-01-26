A-10 postpones VCU-UMass game: ‘Abundance of caution’

The Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball game between Massachusetts and VCU, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed.

The A-10 cited COVID-19 contact tracing and an “abundance of caution” in announcing the move.

The conference will work with both institutions to attempt to reschedule the game for a later date.

VCU’s next scheduled match-up is Saturday, Jan. 30, when the Rams are set to take on La Salle at 1 p.m. at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. That game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

