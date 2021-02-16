A-10 Basketball Notebook: Schedule updates for Richmond, George Mason

George Mason (9-8, 5-6 A-10) will host St. Bonaventure (10-3, 8-3) on Thursday inside EagleBank Arena.

Tip-off versus the Bonnies is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The Patriots originally had been scheduled to host Duquesne on Wednesday at 7 p.m., but that game has been postponed due to A-10 scheduling adjustments.

Richmond will play Duquesne on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Robins Center, the Atlantic 10 announced. The game will be televised nationally on NBC Sports Network.

Richmond was originally scheduled to travel to La Salle on Saturday.

Due to the change, the Richmond women’s basketball home game vs La Salle will tip at noon instead of 2 p.m. That game can be seen on ESPN Plus.

Entering the season, the Spiders were scheduled to host Duquesne on Dec. 19. That game was postponed due to COVID-19 protcols.

