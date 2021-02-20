A-10 announces basketball schedule changes

The Atlantic 10 announced new pairings for the final week-and-a-half of the men’s basketball regular season on Friday.

Following Saturday’s home game vs Duquesne, Richmond will host Massachusetts on Tuesday before visiting Saint Louis on Feb. 26 and concluding the regular season against Saint Joseph’s at the Robins Center on March 1.

Richmond’s game vs Massachusetts on Tuesday will tip at 6 p.m. and be televised on NBC Sports Washington Plus and ESPN Plus.

Richmond’s game at Saint Louis on Feb. 26 remains unchanged and will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Spiders’ regular-season finale against Saint Joseph’s will be televised on NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, and ESPN Plus.

George Mason will host a pair of home games during the final week of regular season A-10 action heading into the league tournament.

The Patriots will match up with George Washington on Wednesday at 6 p.m. inside EagleBank Arena. That game will be televised regionally on MASN and broadcast nationally on ESPN+.

Mason will then wrap up the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 27, with a home game vs. La Salle. The tip time for that contest will be announced in the coming days.

The Patriots originally were originally scheduled to host Davidson on Feb. 24 and play at George Washington on Feb. 27.

The league tournament begins March 3 in Richmond.

The Green & Gold next play this Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. contest at VCU. The game will air nationally on NBC Sports Network.

