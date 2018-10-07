97 years young: Irene Lambert stays fit at Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA

Three is the magic number for 97-year-old Irene Lambert. Three times a week – Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays – Lambert attends the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA PACE class.

That’s how it’s been for the past 15 years, and as far she can tell, that’s how it will continue to be.

“It keeps me walking,” said Lambert, attributing her ability to still get around on her exercise habits. “This is what keeps me going.”

Lambert started the class after her husband passed away.

“I just needed to exercise,” said Lambert, who will turn 98 on January 1. “The Y is close, and it worked out great. I like all of the teachers, and they are all very different.”

However, Lambert’s faithful attendance isn’t just about exercising. She enjoys the camaraderie from the group fitness classes.

“Part of my coming is for the social part,” Lambert said. “I get to meet people. That’s good for me.”

Peggy Smith is one of the YMCA’s PACE instructors. PACE is an acronym for People with Arthritis and Chair Exercises. It’s designed for participants for people who have the strength and balance to hold themselves in various positions either in or with the use of a chair.

Smith believes Lambert is an inspirational to the other class participants.

One incident in particular sticks out in Smith’s mind. As Lambert was preparing to come to class, her leg caught shut in the car door, drawing blood and requiring a few stitches. Lambert was more upset about missing PACE class than having to go to the hospital.

“She’s faithful,” Smith said. “She has great concern for others, too.”

Lambert is a walking billboard for the PACE classes.

“I try to tell everyone,” Lambert said. “I advertise it as being really good for you.”

