9 tips beginners need to know before betting on baseball

Baseball is a sport loved by millions of people. Down to every record-breaking game and treasured star-signed momentos.

Major League Baseball is one of the highly talked about professional baseball organizations. Every game is highly anticipated by millions of viewers, from the avid passionate fans of the game and even the professional and novice bettors alike.

Having said that, there are some things you need to know first, whether you are someone who would like to make a quick buck for leisure or aim to make betting a steady income stream. Aside from being well-versed with baseball you also need to learn the lingo and the ins and outs of sports betting.

If you are a beginner how is about to dabble into baseball sports betting, here are a couple of tips you need to add to keep in mind:

#1 Carefully choose where to bet

Before you bet on MLB games, you need to choose a betting platform that you can use in the long run and offer flexibility for you as a user.

Whether it is for leisure or for livelihood, you need to consider the following aspects before settling with a sports betting platform:

Is it trustworthy?

You are dealing with your hard-earned money here. Aside from the possibility of losing a bet, you should not worry if the bankroll you just deposited will be gone or if it would be difficult to withdraw your winnings.

Also, take note of the software the betting platform operates on. There are plenty of options available online but some are running on old models and just not deemed reliable to most bettors.

Lastly, how is the quality of their customer service? You can check this by doing a small inquiry through email or, if the option is available, call their customer service team. Their response time and answer should be satisfactory to you.

Is it flexible?

On a sports betting website or mobile application does it offer you the flexibility you want? In terms of the selection of bets, what is available on sports betting platforms?

With literally thousands to choose from, you can find out what is being offered by each respective betting platform through a quick search. Or, you can also compare what each one is offering to make the best decision for yourself.

Is it easy to use?

Lastly, take note of how easy or difficult it is for you to maneuver around the platform. While you are essentially just going to place your bet via your chosen sports betting site, it should not give you any hassle when finding betting lines and checking predictions.

That said, these days most of the reputable sports betting websites and applications are mindful of the users’ experience. As a result, placements within the site or app are optimized to make it easier for you.

#2 Avoid the go-tos & favorites

Oddsmakers know that most, if not all, usually opt to choose their favorite baseball team. This is especially true if you are an avid fan and a recreational bettor to boot.

Not surprisingly, they capitalize on this fact and offer lines according to the public bias. Consequently, betting lines for popular teams, such as Red Sox, Dodgers, Cubs, and Yankees, are overpriced.

Regardless if a certain team has impressive records, you as a bettor would be betting in the red. As a result, when you win, your payout will be small. And if you lose, then the large sum that you placed will be wasted.

#3 Say yes to plus-money underdogs

While you avoid the public favorites, also consider plus-money underdogs. When the underdog baseball team loses, you only lose the money you bet. However, when they do win, you are able to get bigger payouts.

For example, you placed a bet on the underdog team for $100. When they lost, you only lost $100. There is another game coming up and you decided to place the same amount again in the underdog team. This time the dogs won and you earned a profit of $12,820.

While it is a risky bet, it is hard to ignore the possible payout when an underdog team does win.

#4 Bet against the public

That said, there is value in betting against the public. Because more often than not, there is a high chance that the mainstream bets would lose.

This is because, usually, recreational and novice bettors would rely on their “gut instincts” when placing a bet. Meaning, they would choose what they are most familiar with. In addition, recent events or novelty moments that happened recently in the sport of baseball can also influence bias.

By being calculated and opting for a contrarian strategy, you can take advantage of identifying public biases and the artificially inflated prices of popular bets.

#5 Follow the reverse line movement

Now, sports betting for baseball is not only about avoiding the usual favorites and being contrarian. There is value in following certain aspects, such as professional bettors with a proven track record of success.

There are a lot of ways to locate them, one of these is the Reverse Line Movement. Simply put, it is when an established betting line moves in the opposite direction and, consequently, the betting percentages.

Here is an example: there is an upcoming baseball game between Cubs (-130) and Brewers (+110). When you checked the odds again the Cubs fell from -130 to -120, and the Brewers changed from +110 to +100. The bookies gave the Cubs bettors a better number because the seasoned professional bettors opted for the Brewers.

#6 Take note of divisional dogs

Baseball teams in each division play with each other quite frequently. As a result, this breeds familiarity among players and levels the playing field. This is especially beneficial to underdogs.

That said, these divisional dogs are able to perform a lot better if you consider two things:

One is road teams. Audiences put more stock in the baseball team’s home-field advantages. Consequently, this inflates the value of the visiting team.

Two is high total. If there are more runs that are expected to be scored within the game this would lead to more deviations and ultimately helping the underdog in this situation.

#7 Always consider outside variables

Aside from those mentioned above, one of the things that should not be overlooked is the outside variables that could impact the baseball teams’ performance.

Here are a couple of things that you should always check:

The weather

Remember to check the first. When the wind blows it can either favor the opposing team or the team you placed your bet on, depending on the speed and the direction of the win.

The park

Baseball is unique when it comes to its playing field. Most sports games follow certain standards that are applied anywhere in the world. Whereas each baseball park differs from each other. They vary in proportion, the distance from the home plate to the walls, and even the height of the walls. These differences can either be a handicap or benefit for baseball teams.

Recent performance

Another thing you should also check is the teams’ performance spanning from the past couple of weeks. Take note if they have been performing quite well lately or have been on the losing streak.

The travel

While getting around from point A to point B have been a lot easier due to advancement in technology, it should not be ignored. There are still instances wherein players have traveled with little to no sleep just to arrive on time for the next game.

Starting pitchers

Starting pitchers are one of the most important players in any baseball team. Their performance can set the tone and dictate the team’s success. That is why ace pitchers are usually the starting pitchers as well.

Umpires

Umpires also play a big role in the game. They are the ones who are calling the strikes and, ultimately, give you an edge over the opposing bets.

#8 Window shop for the best lines

One of the most common mistakes novice bettors often make is checking bets from only one sportsbook. It is strongly encouraged that you open a couple of accounts in different sportsbooks so you can compare and find the best betting lines.

#9 Be wise with your bankroll

Managing your bankroll is one of the essential factors for long-term success in sports betting. One of the strategies you can opt for is the flat-betting approach and only betting within 1% to 5% of your bankroll. If you are a conservative bettor, you can choose to stick with 1% to 2% only. However, if you are a bit more aggressive, it is best to limit yourself to a 5% maximum. This is to ensure that you are not betting above what you can actually afford.

