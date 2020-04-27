8 unbelievable facts about fixing damaged videos

Published Monday, Apr. 27, 2020, 8:32 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

With great power comes great responsibility, a phrase that is applicable wherever you go, in life, be it in your personal or in your professional life. Talking about profession, there is one domain that is going off the charts in terms of dominance, evolution, and revenue, it is the world of content. Social media, corporate marketing, and newer applications are taking photographic and videography content on Level-A.

In fact, recently, video content has seen a rise, mostly because it is easier to capture, has more shots stored, can be of different timelines, and always has a higher possibility of unique content. But then again, videos also mean more responsibility, especially if you want to make a powerful impact, in terms of editing, segmentation, branding, and posting.

In the professional world, influencers, marketers, and even bloggers, always play their videos first (on their own), analyze it, edit it, and then share it with the world.

However, what do you do when your well-shot, high-end video won’t play on screen? When your videos lead to 0xc00d36c4 error and you don’t know what to do? Sometimes media capture failed event occurs, indicating the damaged file or sometimes manycam video source not showing up.

Well, you don’t have to worry. If some videos won’t play, this article is going to help you. Error code 0xc00d36c4 avi for videos mostly means that your video is damaged but not unfixable. Before you panic, read on to discover a few unbelievable facts about damaged videos and how you can fix them:

1. There is always a cause

The reason why you are wondering why my videos won’t play or why wont my phone play videos could be pretty simple or magnificently complicated. First, figure out why your video is damaged so that you can stop thinking about your manycam source not showing up, and then only a solution is found. It is a cause and effect game, after all.

2. Multiple cause analysis

If the question why wont my videos play on my phone haunts you you need to identify the real cause. Talking about causes behind why windows 10 videos won’t play, there are actually multiple possibilities. While taking videos on a device, the video cannot be saved properly if the device is running on a low battery or shuts down midway during the shot. Moreover, at times, your video can easily capture malware from the original device and bring it with itself whenever you try to play it on your laptop or mobile phone. Some videos wont play if there is a glitch in the media player as well, audio or video playback issues can also lead to 0xc00d36c4 mp4 error on your desktop.

3. Precaution can save your videos

A damaged video can always be avoided. Yes, keep a charged device, keep free storage, have virus protection, and always keep multiple media players handy to ensure your video is tried and tested. Precaution is the best way, especially when you don’t want a ‘this file isn’t playable 0xc00d36c4’ pop-up box on your screen.

4. There are multiple available solutions

The cause of 0xc00d36c4 mp3 or mp4 is there, the effect is the damaged video, but what is unbelievable is that there are multiple solutions out there. We start easy by trying to restart your player device and also clear it of any malware. This way a playon recording failed event won’t happen. This is the way out, to check if it’s the device causing the problem or is the video highly corrupted already.

5. Backups are ultimate saviors

If your cure techniques don’t work, it is amazing how you can find a backup option to fix damaged recorded videos. Using tools like Wondershare can be a plan of action to fix error 0xc00d36c4 on your desktop. It is a software which is used to repair videos via simply uploading the videos and then using advanced techniques to improve the video codes as well.

6. You don’t need an expert

Fixing damaged issues, especially on Windows 10 or even on Apple, will usually work out simply if it is an 0xc00d36c4 corrupt file fix, since the process is simple and there are only a few steps to sort things out. You can save money by working this out on yourself and then finally go to a software expert if needed. This is a great solution for 0xc00d36c4 windows 10.

7. Don’t overdo it

Moreover, fixing damaged videos when your computer can’t play videos can have a solution, but many people spend hours trying to repair it without any success. Hence, it is crucial to try a few times but then also understand that if the given techniques don’t work, look for an expert or try shooting a new video instead.

8. Trial and error works

With all the analysis done, you must also know that fixing videos works only when you try all options, continuously question why windows 10 videos won’t play or your Mac is slacking. In fact, try playing your video on your mobile phone also as a trial and error technique, and if you are left wondering, ’why won’t my videos play on my phone’, you know what to do next.

As I said, be it playing an old travel clip, uploading a vlog, or running a movie, any video can be stuck on screen. Yet, when you can’t play 0xc00d36c4, it is not the end of the road, your video is still retrievable and reliable. Don’t stop recovering, fixing, and working, it’s the only mantra for smooth running videos!

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments