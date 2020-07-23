8 things to try out when a relationship gets rocky

Published Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020, 4:53 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Accepting that a relationship is on rocky grounds can be difficult, no matter if you’ve been dating for a week or married for five years. We live in a society that focuses heavily on monogamy, and finding cracks in a relationship can feel very overwhelming for both parties.

There are a number of different techniques and experiments that you can try out with your partner to help heal a relationship, if you feel like you’re on rocky ground. Whether you’re worrying about intimacy, struggling with sex or butting heads with your loved one, there’s no need to panic. If it’s meant to be, there’ll be the perfect technique to try out.

In this blog post, we’ll be taking a deeper look at how to perfect a relationship that’s going sour. We’ve collected 8 of our top suggestions for things to try out when everything is going rocky.

Try a new type of date night

Firstly, it’s important to be open minded and willing to try out new things if you’re trying to salvage a relationship. No matter if you’re dating, engaged or married, stale date nights can be the source of a lot of discomfort in a relationship. Try switching it up, and doing something entirely new for a change.

If you’re struggling for inspiration, we’d recommend taking a look on social media. Platforms like Pinterest and Instagram are often packed full of creative, romantic ideas. There’s a fantastic community on platforms like YouTube too, as DIY tutorials and vlogs can be very inspiring when it comes to planning out date nights.

Change your daily routine

Do you live with your partner? If so, changing up your daily routine could be a great way to improve a rocky relationship. Doing the same old thing every single day can get very grating, so switching it up is bound to improve things.

As this article points out, spending calm, quality time together is a must. Try starting out the day with breakfast together, or adding in an evening walk after you both finish work. Make it something enjoyable yet gentle, and do it at a time that is mutually beneficial for the two of you.

Introduce new things into the bedroom

One of the best things that you can experiment with to liven up a relationship is sex. Of course, sex isn’t a pre-requisite for a relationship, but it is very important for some people. If you’re in an active sexual relationship, trying out new things can be very positive for both parties.

If you’re searching for some inspiration, we’d recommend looking into buying sex toys. They can change up the mood very quickly, and there are some brilliant ones available online right now. To get some ideas, take a look at this handy GiftWits article.

Have a frank discussion

Sometimes, the best thing to do in a struggling relationship is to simply have a discussion. Sit down with your partner, and talk to them about what’s going wrong. Be as honest and frank as possible, and make sure to listen to your partner as much as possible too. It may be an uncomfortable conversation, but it is a very important one to have.

If it ends up working out positively due to this, that’s wonderful. If it ends up breaking off due to this, you’ll both be better off in the long run too. If it’s fated to work out then it’ll all work out ok.

To sum up

As you can see, it’s not the end of the world if you start to experience problems in a relationship.

It can feel overwhelming and all-consuming when things go wrong with a loved one, but it’s important not to let it drown you. Stay positive and open minded, and don’t be afraid to try out new things with your partner.

However, if it’s not meant to be then it’s not meant to be. As cliche as that might sound, sometimes it’s better to cut your losses and move on. If it does get to this point, make sure to have an open and mature discussion with your partner to plan your next move.

Want to read more blog posts like this? Looking to learn more about the world of romance and relationships? We’ve got you covered. We’re constantly putting out new content to help keep our audience ahead of the curve. Take a look at our full website today to read more, and feel free to get in contact with a member of our team if you have any questions.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments