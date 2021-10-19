8 reasons you should try social media scheduler

Published Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, 2:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

When it comes to building and growing a brand through social media, it is very important to learn how to build a relationship with your target audience. And this is just the same way you would build any other form of relationship. You can’t expect to have a blossoming relationship with a girl when you stop talking to her. The same also goes for social media marketing.

To build a strong relationship with your audience, you are expected to post regularly to keep them engaged. That way, even when you come with a “buy now” kind of post, you won’t struggle to get them to open their wallet and buy from you.

However, posting high-quality content every day may not be very easy. Life happens, and we may just be too distracted to make a post. So how do you manage to engage your audience regularly? That is where a social media post scheduler comes in.

What is a social media post scheduler?

This digital tool allows you to create posts on your social media profiles and set them to publish at certain times. A social media scheduler allows you to schedule almost any content type–whether a text post, video, photo, or link.

Whether you want to set your post to be published in the next 10 minutes or even to several months in the future, a scheduler will get the job done for you. It also allows you to connect multiple brand pages. That way, it becomes super easy to manage all your business channels from a single place.

Not sure if you need this tool? Here are some reasons you might need to try it out and see what benefits you can enjoy from using it.

Why you need to try a social media post scheduler

#1: Helps you manage multiple social media pages

One way to build network and brand images across the board is to leverage multiple social media profiles. But the process of having to post on various channels can be really stressful and overwhelming.

However, you can streamline the process with a social media post scheduler by having all your network accounts in a single place. This will save you from having to joggle back and forth posting on individual accounts.

#2: Saves you precious time

Having to create social media posts individually or as you think of them is not always the best if you are looking to achieve excellent productivity. But with a social media post scheduler, you can upload posts in bulk and publish them in batches. That will help you save precious time and become productive with your approach.

#3: Helps you stay focused

Using a social media scheduler can prevent you from disrupting your day every time you need to publish content. Now, you can schedule most of your content in advance, hence helping you to focus on other important things like building a working social media strategy and engagement.

#4: Promotes advance planning

You may not be able to achieve the best results from your strategy if you are regularly publishing posts and do not plan content very far in advance. But with a scheduling tool, it becomes easy for you to prioritize plan and strategy rather than creating content on a whim.

#5: It encourages teamwork

Contrary to what many people think, using a social media post scheduler doesn’t mean you take your hands off your social media management. Instead, it leaves more room for teamwork. Now, all the key players in your team can easily become involved in your processes.

#6: It helps build brand consistency

Consistency is arguably an important key when looking to grow your social media presence. Regular posting on social media gives your followers a reason to always come back to your page. For instance, if you run a restaurant and have daily lunch specials, it will be good to schedule your menu to go out at the same time of the day. This will create more engagement and interactions on your posts.

#7: It helps you reach your target audience at peak times

It is important to always post when your audience will better interact with your posts. But this may not always be convenient, especially if your audience shares a different time zone with you. But with a post scheduler, you can easily reach your audience every time at their peak hours. Even if you are not available at the time, you can rest assured that your content will be distributed to your target audience even while you are away.

#8: It makes it easy to reuse older posts

It happens that sometimes we run dry of creative ideas for our next posts. But who says you cannot reuse your old posts? With a scheduler, you can set evergreen posts to republish on your social media in later times for more views and likes.

Schedule social media post with Onlypult scheduler

There are several scheduling tools out there. Popular among them are Hootsuite, Buffer, and Onlypult. While each of these tools is great, we found Onlypult exceptional at scheduling posts to Instagram and other social media profiles. If you are also considering going with social media post scheduler to manage your social media posting, here are some reasons to consider Onlypult.

Easy and convenient: Onlypult makes posting to your social platforms super easy. It is very easy to use. In less than 3 minutes, you can schedule posts to multiple social profiles. You only need to schedule your posts and watch them come live on your profiles at set times.

Clean and intuitive interface: A clean interface means fewer mistakes. With the kind of interface Onlypult has, scheduling posts will be a breeze, even to a beginner.

Allows you to post to all major social networks: You can schedule posts to all the major social networks, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. Onlypult even allows you to post to a Facebook group.

Analytics comes built-in: Whatever you can measure, you can manage. With Onlypult’s built-in analytics, you can easily track all your social media analytics within the platform. You will be able to see metrics like reach, engagement, likes, reach, and clicks on your post across each channel. This can come really helpful when you are creating content for your social media channels.

Easy mobile management: Especially if you manage social media for a living, you will understand how necessary it can sometimes be to schedule your posts on the go – from your mobile devices. So, even if you are far from your laptop, Onlypult works seamlessly on mobile to simplify things for you. Even when you are in that conference or vacation, keeping your social media running won’t be a problem.

Take away

Learning to create a strong relationship with your audience on social media is an effective way to build and grow a presence for your brand online. Regular posting is, however, a crucial ingredient for this. But this may not be very convenient. That is where a social media scheduler comes in.

This post has highlighted some of the benefits of using a social media scheduler and how it can profit your brand. A social media scheduler like Onlypult allows you to schedule any content type to keep your audience engaged regularly.

If connecting with your audience through fresh and regular posting seems like an arduous task, then you should try a social media scheduler.

Story by Ruby Jessica