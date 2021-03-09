8 best states in America to go to college

Choosing the right university is a crucial step in a student’s future career pursuit. An excellent college education allows students to achieve great job opportunities afterward. The city you choose also matters alongside your university because an amazing college state can help you focus and excel in your classes. The right school environment is a worthy investment. You want to choose an environment where you can get the degree you’re aiming for, have support and guidance from professors, and live comfortably while achieving your education and career goals.

There are 50 states in the U.S. and it might be confusing to choose which state is the best for you to continue your studies without guidance. If you’re looking for universities, it’s good to know what states you can explore, too. Check out below the list of the best college states that can give you the best college experience and help you land your dream job opportunity.

1. New York

New York is a busy city and is home to well-known prestigious universities, financial centers, skyscrapers, and diverse cultures. The state provides a well-rounded education for students and offers extensive career options to those who want to start a career within New York after their studies. If you love the hustle and bustle of the big city, New York is the perfect place to continue your studies.

There are many New York state colleges you can choose from. Here are some of the state’s top universities:

Columbia University

Barnard College

New York University

Manhattan College

Cooper Union

Fordham University

Lehman College

Pace University

New York offers more than 100 museums where art-focused students may visit and learn from. It’s also a globally-known financial center, where math-focused university students can apply for internships if they’re looking for a career in New York. If you need an open space to do your homework, read books, and do group meetings, New York also offers many serene public parks that you can visit to finish your school works.

2. California

California isn’t only about Hollywood, beautiful sceneries, and stunning beaches. It also has one of the best public university systems in the world. California is the perfect state for local and international students looking for top-quality universities without costly price tags. You can also find some of the best innovation and technology companies in Silicon Valley, California, where students interested in technology, mathematics, and scientific fields can apply as they jumpstart their career after college.

Some of the best universities for great minds include:

Stanford University

California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

University of Southern California

Pomona College

Harvey Mudd College

Santa Clara University

UC Berkeley

California is also suitable for students interested in environmental science as the state has excellent sustainable and green initiatives. It’s also the perfect state for drama, film, music, and art students, because California is the world’s capital of the film and entertainment industry. Students will be surrounded by Warner Brothers, Disney, and Columbia Pictures, giving them a well-rounded film and art experience.

Lastly, the state has excellent sports scholarship opportunities and is a great destination for students who aspire to become professional athletes after college. There are many excelling college sports teams in California. Students can reach out to different CA universities that fund sports scholarships to hopefully get students to join one of these teams in the future.

3. Virginia

Virginia is home to some of the best colleges in the US, both private and public universities. Suppose you want a serene environment that’s far away from the busy cities. Virginia houses campuses with quiet and peaceful settings that allow students to focus more on their studies.

The state is also an excellent choice for students who want to work immediately because Virginia has an impressively low unemployment rate. You can grab job opportunities better in this calm state than in hustling cities.

Despite the continuing pandemic, Virginia has managed to balance all shortcomings and prevent a disturbing rise in unemployment. This shows that Virginia has an appropriate and stable work environment. It’ll also be an excellent workplace for you if you ever decide to stay in the state after your studies.

Some of the universities in Virginia you should check out include:

University of Virginia

William & Mary College

Virginia Tech

Washington & Lee University

University of Richmond

Virginia Military Institute

James Madison University

George Mason University

Regent University

Virginia’s education system is very consistent and produces efficient graduates without requiring expensive tuition fees. It’s a safe state for students to live in and an effective environment that encourages students to give their 100 percent attention to their studies. If you’re looking for a calm and stable studying environment, Virginia state is the perfect place for you.

4. Massachusetts

The state of Massachusetts has a deeply rooted academic heritage and is home to the oldest universities in the U.S. It’s a prime location for excellent higher education for it houses ivy universities such as Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.), and Boston University.

M.I.T. is one of the top reasons why students aim high to study in Massachusetts. It’s the number one leading institution in the world, focusing mainly on science and technology courses. And although the university offers other courses, leading innovators and competitive leaders are the university’s pride and joy.

If you’re looking for a different ivy university, you have Harvard as your choice. It’s the 2nd leading institution globally and is known as an alma mater to many billionaires, entrepreneurs, and other successful people. Being one of the schools with the highest tuition fees, Harvard proves to be a worthy investment for great thinkers across different fields and industries.

Some of the top student cities in Massachusetts include Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Cambridge. Other than M.I.T. and Harvard, you can also choose from the other top universities and colleges in Massachusetts:

Boston University

Brandeis University

Boston College

Northeastern University

Tufts University

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Berklee College of Music

University of Massachusetts

Clark University

There’s always something for everybody in Massachusetts. Whether you want to take a math, science, arts, business, communication, or education course, you will definitely find a university that will best suit your preferences. Massachusetts is perfect for students who are heavily driven by academics, but it also offers exciting activities and beautiful sceneries that can help you keep a balanced lifestyle.

5. Washington

Washington D.C. offers several top universities such as Seattle University and Washington State University. The state holds a strong reputation for educational excellence. Numerous other higher learning institutions, including American University, Howard University, George Washington University, Seattle University, and others, produce excellent educational learning materials that students can use to advance their knowledge.

Washington D.C. is diverse and provides excellent choices for international students as well. Moreover, they have numerous opportunities in different areas like job offers, internships, and research studies. Some students choose Washington because of the law, public relations, healthcare, art, or education degrees. Many universities also welcome international students by providing international student recruiting seminars.

Living in Washington D.C. means that you witness history’s essential details because some of the nation’s crucial decisions happen in Washington. Being the meeting place for the World Bank and I.M.F., Washington has a considerable influence on students who want to pursue business and politics. Washington D.C. is widely considered as one of the biggest cities in the U.S. and is exceptionally significant because of its cultural and political presence. Washington is the right fit if you’re pursuing politics, economics, and business.

If you ever plan to study in Washington, some of the schools you can choose from include:

University of Washington

Gonzaga University

Seattle Pacific University

Whitman College

Whitworth University

Washington State University

Seattle University

Pacific Lutheran University

Western Washington University

Washington is the perfect state for students looking for networking opportunities, independence, and diversity. Many professional opportunities are waiting for graduates in Washington and will expose you to the most significant career world advantages.

6. Florida

Students in Florida colleges choose to attend there because of the lovely weather, great communities, and low-cost living. Residents of Florida pay the second-lowest tuition in the US, making it an excellent option for students who want to receive a quality education without breaking the bank.

In Florida, college graduates have a good repayment rate of school loans. The affordability of living in Florida also lets the students manage their money further. Because of the affordable living costs, the tuition rates in this state are relatively low as well. Students can find safe and excellent housing options where they can stay while studying in Florida without exhausting their funds.

Many universities offer internships and you can use your internship connections to find the best work in the region. This state also has some of the best graduate schools in the nation regarding various subjects and degrees. They have many universities that provide full-time, flexible, and part-time programs. You can balance your work and post-graduate studies, making it easier for you to fund all the necessary expenses.

Some of the best schools you can consider include:

University of Florida

University of Miami

Florida State University

University of South Florida

University of Central Florida

Florida International University

Florida Institute of Technology

Nova Southeastern University

In Florida, private colleges maintain good relations between students and faculty. Class sizes are kept small to learn and develop the promotion of academic and personal development. If you’re looking for a balanced and healthy school environment, Florida is an excellent choice.

7. Texas

Texas is home to several prime universities, and there are many choices when deciding where to attend college. Students can either go to Rice University in Houston or attend the University of Texas at many satellite campuses. When deciding where to attend, it’s essential to remember that:

Austin has historically played a significant role as a high-tech center,

Dallas is an oil capital,

and Houston is the state’s business and medical center.

Knowing these small details can help you decide what university you should enter and what course you should take.

The Texas state government has one of the best economies in the country. The environment is business-friendly and the prices are low, making it an excellent option for students who want to make the most out of their college funds. The prices for commodities and foods throughout the state are meager. As stated previously, Houston is one of the most inexpensive cities in the country to settle in. With such low prices, students can balance their expenses and avoid running out of money.

Texas is a steadily growing state and contains several high employment-intensive cities. The diversity of employment is greatly related to the growth of students and jobs in the state. The diversity allows students to gain knowledge outside of classes and learn new things they’ll need in their careers. They can even join competitions that enable them to become student entrepreneurs. Texas students are likely to find jobs in almost any field of study, but jobs in the technology and manufacturing, as well as in energy sectors tend to be the highest-paying. If you’re looking for immediate job opportunities after studies, Texas has many jobs to offer.

Some of the schools you can choose from are:

Rice University

The University of Texas at Austin

Southern Methodist University

Texas A&M University

Baylor University

Texas is a great place to start your young career after you finish your college education. If you plan on working immediately, Texas will work great in your favor.

8. Georgia

Georgia is the right study choice for students looking for a rich cultural experience and good-quality education without the expensive price tag. The state has a balanced number of accredited private and public universities. Universities offer both full-time or part-time baccalaureate programs. They also offer full-time higher education programs that graduate students can enroll in.

The high cost of tuition in the U.S. is an obstacle for local and international students. Although rent can be high in states like New York, California, and Massachusetts, Georgia is a relatively affordable state. Students can live comfortably with an affordable cost of living and still have enough to fund their studies.

Georgia is also a unique destination for students abroad who prefer to study in smaller, less-crowded American schools. Georgia’s educational system is expanding and experiencing more international success each year. A wide range of programs can be chosen by the candidates too, including business, social science, political science, or computer science.

Some of the best universities in Georgia include:

Emory University

Georgia Institute of Technology

University of Georgia

Mercer University

Georgia State University

Spelman College

Covenant College

Georgia is the perfect college state for students looking for universities with diverse courses and good-quality education without breaking the bank. Whether you’re a U.S. local or an international student, you can find a university in Georgia that will work best for you.

Takeaway

It’s crucial to be wise when choosing a university you are to attend. With the U.S. being one of the most popular university destinations for students, it’s not surprising that one can become overwhelmed with all the prestigious choices available. Do your research, take your time, and use this list of the top college states in America to help you find the best university within the country.

