7,008 flags to be displayed for fallen veterans on JMU Quad

Published Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, 10:22 am

James Madison University will recognize veterans of the armed forces, in particular those 7,008 veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Global War on Terror in Iraq and Afghanistan, with an extensive flag display on the Quad on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.

Flags will be placed beginning at 6 a.m. and will be removed at 5 p.m. to honor flag etiquette. Veterans Day commemorates and honors military service and marks the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918.

The display is a collective effort made possible by the Veteran Scholar Task Force, the Student Veteran Association, the JMU Army and Air Force ROTC programs and the Military Occupation and Intelligence Association (MOIA).

