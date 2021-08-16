7-year-old killed in DUI hit-and-run in Harrisonburg

A 7-year-old was killed in a two-car crash that occurred in 2000 block of Ramblewood Road in Harrisonburg on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle being operated by 41-year-old Tony Nolasco of Harrisonburg crossed over his lane of travel and struck the side of the second vehicle where the 7-year-old was a passenger.

Nolasco then fled the scene and crashed his vehicle nearby on Stone Spring Road.

He was located by Harrisonburg Police Officers at a nearby residence where he was taken into custody.

Nolasco has been charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. He is currently being held at the Rockingham County Jail.

The victim was transported to Sentara RMH where he was pronounced dead. There were three additional passengers in the vehicle who were also transported to Sentara RMH by Harrisonburg Fire/Rescue and were treated for non-life threating injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Harrisonburg Police Department Major Crimes Unit and Accident Reconstruction Team. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

If you were a witness to the crash or have any further information to assist in the investigation, call Detective Aaron Dove at 540- 437-2650 or email him at aaron.dove@harrisonburgva.gov. Or leave an anonymous tip related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637)