7 tips for taking a successful hiking trip
Hiking trips are great break ideas, as they allow you to remain active as well as exploring scenic trails and popular routes. Whether it’s a full hiking vacation you’re intending, or just a hiking day or weekend, there are many things you need to do in preparation for a successful trip.
Don’t Plan Anything Over Your Ability Level
Hiking opportunities come in a variety of difficulty levels, so it’s important to take it easy and only consider a hiking trail you can comfortably do. There’s nothing wrong with pushing yourself that little bit more, but you shouldn’t risk a trail you won’t be able to physically handle (and then ruin the experience).
Get the Right Gear
You should research the best brands for hiking gear so you can find dependable and comfortable items. Write a checklist of all that you need, including:
- Hiking shoes or boots
- Thermal wear
- Waterproof jacket (and waterproof pants if needed)
- Hiking socks
- Safety equipment, such as a map, compass and flashlight
- A comfortable backpack
Check the Weather
You should always be prepared for the right weather, not only as an issue of personal safety but also so that you can plan the right equipment, such as thermal or waterproofs. Check the weather in advance and plan for it, but also plan for any chances of the weather changing.
Plan the Best Routes
If you’re serious about hiking, then the world has some of the best offerings for hiking routes and amazing scenery. You’re best planning a hiking trip to some of the greatest beauty spots to make it an experience you won’t forget, like a Glacier National Park itinerary to make sure you’re able to see everything you want to. National parks are perfect for hiking and exploring, as are many of the other hiking trails around the world, so be sure to do your research and plan something exciting.
Take Plenty of Sunscreen
Protect your skin from UV damage by ensuring you apply sunscreen when hiking, and make sure to continually apply throughout the day by taking a generous bottle with you.
Be Respectful
While exploring new areas of natural beauty, be respectful to the environment and don’t leave traces of your visit. Be sure to always pick up litter after yourself and don’t leave anything behind. Stay aware of existing routes and paths which are marked and stick to them, as well as abiding by any rules of specific tracks.
Stay Energized with Food and Drink
Staying hydrated is key for hiking, as is ensuring that you eat plenty to keep your energy levels up. Taking food and drink with you in a pack is essential to care for yourself throughout your hike, especially with energy-focused snack items and extra bottles of water.
Following these tips will ensure that you can enjoy your hike safely and without worrying about leaving with items missing from your hiking inventory. Always put safety first when it comes to hiking, as well as planning in advance.