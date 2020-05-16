7 reasons why you should use Google Calendar

Published Saturday, May. 16, 2020, 9:57 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

You don’t have to be a tech-savvy person to know about Google Calendar. Even if you’ve never read about any Google Calendar tips or used the tool before, you most likely have heard a friend talked about how it saved their butts a dozen times. Or, at the very least, you must have seen it beside your Google drive or Google Gmail icon when trying to access any of these Google tools on your device.

But if despite all you’ve heard, you still aren’t convinced about getting your own Google Calendar, then I hope the list we’ve compiled below can help you see reasons why you need the tool.

Multiple calendars in one place

When we talk about Google Calendar, we love to think of it as a Master Calendar, where a host of other calendars is collected and organized. So if you’d like to set a reminder for your personal life, professional schedule, holidays, or what have you, you can create a separate calendar for each one with your Google Calendar.

And what makes Google Calendar even more exciting is the fact that you can customize each calendar in your Master Calendar to have its own color and style. As such, you can easily see what’s happening on each calendar at any time.

For example, on your personal Google Calendar app, you can have a grey color calendar to represent everything relating to the gym, a blue calendar for all things business, a red calendar for holidays, and an orange calendar for special days. And whenever you like, you can turn off or on each calendar so as to get a clearer picture of what’s most pressing at any given point in time.

It is easily shareable

Another wonderful reason why you need to consider installing Google Calendar today is the fact that it allows you to share your schedule with others. If you’re part of a team or have a host of clients you work with, this can help simplify things greatly. You can prevent being overbooked or underbooked, you can tell which team member is less busy and which is occupied, and ultimately, you can use Google Calendar to determine how you want to assign tasks.

By simply asking for permission from your team members to add them as friends to your calendar, you can take a peek at their schedule and decide how you want to run things.

General public calendars

More often than not, we forget the holidays we have in a given month and plan ahead without considering it. Thanks to Google Calendar’s wide database of public calendars and holidays, you can stay up to date with all the holidays across the world that affects your dealings.

For instance, if you have a business in another country or have a reason to visit another country, you can subscribe to that country’s calendar on your own calendar so that you can load all of that country’s holidays automatically.

Smooth integration with Gmail

Google understands that a lot of our daily operations happen in our emails. As a result, they’ve created a perfect integration between Gmail and Google Calendar so that when you install the calendar on your device, you can create events right from your email.

To do this, the software scans your emails for dates and times from the messages in your email. With the results from these scans, Google Calendar gives you the option to create a reminder for an event by displaying an option to “add event” on the right side of the screen.

Available anywhere

Imagine that you’ve forgotten about an event, and suddenly it comes to your mind, but you cannot remember the actual time of the day the event is going to happen. What will you do? If you’ve saved the information on your smartphone or PC, you can easily open your note and check. But what if you didn’t take along with you the particular device that holds the note you’re looking for.

The beauty of Google Calendar is that it runs on the cloud, which means that you can access it anywhere anytime by simply logging in to the server. So, as in the illustration above, all you have to do to remember the time of the event is to access your Google Calendar account.

Easy sync with your phones

Since Google also makes the operating systems of Android, you can expect a smooth synchronization of your calendar with any of your Android smart devices.

Program reminders

This is perhaps one of the biggest advantages of Google Calendar. When scheduling events, you can also schedule reminders so that you get notified once the time of the event reaches via a direct pop-up message notification on your phone or via email.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments