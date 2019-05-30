7 music activities for toddlers that stimulate creativity and motor skills

Singing songs and musical rhymes

Music is an excellent way to have small children to develop their creativity and motor skills. There are many ways to get your toddler involved with music, and you will love the results. Your kid will love these activities, too, as they are a lot of fun.

You don’t have to be an opera singer or Britney Spears to sing to your baby. This is something you can do since your kid is in his or her first year of life, and it is a great tool to teach your baby words and how to talk.

For your toddler, your voice will be the most beautiful sound in the world, and you shouldn’t worry about finding a critic in your own kid. Use musical rhymes or even entire songs to entice your baby with this excellent creativity booster that shouldn’t be amiss from anyone’s life.

Combine music and dances

It won’t be something worthy of being on stage at the community theater, but it will delight your toddler. Think of simple dance moves combined with music, and get your toddler to move. He or she will be over the moon, and this is a simple way of helping your kid develop strong motor skills, including coordination and balance.

Get a percussion instrument

While listening to music, singing along, and dancing, are all great activities, here is another to include on your list. Look at some percussion instruments for kids, and choose the perfect set for toddlers. Your kid will have a lot of fun beating the drums with sticks.

You might not see the next John Bonham in your child, but you can never know when the seeds of a passion are planted. Especially if it happens at an early age, you will be able to help your kid find it. Plus, even if that doesn’t happen, your child will have a lot of fun, and that will help his or her creativity develop.

Find music classes for kids

There are plenty of music classes that cater to kids of various age groups. Such classes are a great way for kids to get in touch with music and boost their creativity, but they are more than that. They offer an excellent opportunity for children to interact with others of the same age. Therefore, they are beneficial in more ways than one.

Musical chairs

This is something that works with a larger group of kids, and it is an excellent option for a party. If your toddler has other kids his or her age over, you can engage the entire group in a game of musical chairs. This way, they will not only learn to love music, but they will work out their bones and muscles, too, developing much-needed motor skills.

Identify musical sounds

There are so many fun activities to try out that is can be hard to settle only for a few. Another exciting activity that will stimulate your child’s memory and creativity is the following. You can have recorded sounds of various instruments, and play them. Then associate them with the musical instrument making them.

Little by little, your child will learn to recognize them. In case you’re thinking of nudging your kid toward a musical career, this could be a great start.

Improve the classic hide-and-seek

One way to put a spin on the traditional hide-and-seek game is this. Have a device that can play music hidden somewhere, and let it play to have your kid look for it, and go after the source of the sound. This way, you will combine the love for music with the love for moving.

