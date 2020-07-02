7 most popular online casino games in Japan

Published Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020, 3:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

In recent years Japan has opened up to the joys of online casino gambling. That said, the market is growing, which has paved the way for an increasing number of sites springing up with Japanese-friendly platforms.

While the country has remained strict when it comes to online gambling laws, that does not mean that Japanese online casino enthusiasts won’t be able to experience the fun and thrill of betting online. There are plenty of online casinos outside the jurisdiction of the government in Japan that have managed to work their way around the ambiguities of the betting regulations of the country.

That said, one can easily enjoy playing in one of the licensed and regulated offshore online gambling sites that accept players from Japan. This way, online casino players in Japan can still play whenever and wherever they want and have fun gambling online without having to worry about breaking the law.

Most Popular Casino Games for Japanese Players

One of the best things about online casinos is that they provide players the opportunity to enjoy playing their favorite casino games with just a few clicks of the mouse.

From worldwide classic favorites to Japanese favorites, if you are on the hunt for the best Japanese-friendly online casinos that boast a wide variety of casino games, you will find a list of the top online gambling venues at Casino Rank. So, instead of spending time doing your research, why not just go over the list and jumpstart your gambling experience online.

As for the most popular online games in Japan, below are seven of the top online casino games that Japanese players enjoy the most:

Slot Games

Quite similar to Japan’s very own, pachinko, by far the most popular casino games in the best Japanese online casinos are slot games. You will find that slot games are a staple in almost all online casinos today, with the best slots casinos offering several hundreds of topnotch slot titles that are available both in real money mode and free to play mode.

Slot machines are quick and easy to play and don’t generally require any specific skills or strategies. A highly-interactive game, if you are a slots enthusiast, you will be spoiled with a plethora of games to choose from, including classic slots, progressive slots, multiple payline slots, video slots, and 3D slots.

Baccarat

When it comes to table games, the game of Baccarat has drawn the interest of the high rollers in Japan. Baccarat is one of the oldest and well-known card games in the online gambling market. In this game, there are only a few rules that players need to worry about.

The game’s objective is simple – get a total of or as close as possible to nine. The player who gets a total that is closest to nine wins. Here players can bet on the player, the banker, or bet on a tie. Most of the best online baccarat casinos offer a number of Baccarat variations that players can choose from, including Punto Banco, Chemin de Fer, and Baccarat Banque.

Poker

Online poker is enjoyed by many avid players in Japan. In this game, the winner of each round is typically the one that holds the hand with the highest rank during the showdown, when all players show their cards at the end of the round. Poker is considered as a game of skill and not just of luck, which adds excitement to the game.

The best Japanese casino sites offer punters different variants to play, with Texas Hold’em, Five Card Draw Poker, 7 Card Stud Poker, Omaha High, and Razz Poker as among the most popular ones.

Roulette

One of the easiest games to play, roulette is one of those casino games that rely purely on luck, making it unsurprisingly among the top favorites in Japanese casino sites. Here, the goal of the players is to predict and bet on the number, color, or combination of both, the ball will land on after the wheel is spun.

A highly recommended game for newbies or those who are new to online casinos and gambling in general, online betting sites typically offer different roulette variations, with American, European, and French Roulettes as the most common ones.

Lottery Games

Easy to play and with exciting jackpot prizes, it comes to no surprise that lottery games are among the most popular forms of online gambling activities enjoyed by many Japanese players. Popular forms of lottery games in the country include Scratch Cards, Numbers 3 and Numbers 4, Lotto 6, Mini Lotto, and Jumbo Lottery.

Dragon Tiger

Dragon Tiger is essentially the Japanese version of Baccarat preferred by many players in the country because of the simpler gameplay. In this game, your goal is to bet on which of the two hands, the Dragon or the Tiger, will win – that is the hand that receives a higher card. You win if you guess it correctly, it’s that easy! However, if both the dragon and the tiger have the same value, half the amount you bet will be returned to you.

Live Dealer Games

Live casinos are the latest and most revolutionary trends in the iGaming industry today. Set to replicate the real-life casino experience, live dealer games are run by real professional dealers and feature traditional casino equipment – authentic roulette wheels and balls for roulette, as well as cards, shuffled and dealt exactly as you would see in land-based casinos, for blackjack and baccarat. Players can communicate with the dealers in real-time, and at the same time, they can interact with the other players if they want to.

The best Japanese online casinos offer several advantages compared to their brick and mortar casino counterparts. With online casino gaming, players can enjoy lower and more flexible betting options and a far wider range of casino games to choose from, all without having to leave from the comfort of their home.

Players can also take advantage of a range of lucrative bonus offers that traditional land-based casinos can’t possibly match. As a general rule, one should not bet more than what they can afford to lose. Start playing at the best Japanese online gambling sites that will allow you to enjoy your favorite casino games with confidence today!

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments