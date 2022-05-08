7 essential parts for your car

Your car is a complex piece of machinery that includes a huge number of parts. Over time, these parts begin to wear, and will eventually require replacement. There are literally thousands of parts that can be replaced on your vehicle, but some are more important than others that you can find at Autobarn in Australia. Below are 7 essential parts for your car.

1. Wiper blades

Wiper blades are one of the most important parts in your vehicle. If you find yourself having to switch the wiper speed or wipe the windshield constantly, it’s time for new wiper blades. Most manufacturers recommend replacing wiper blades every six months to a year.

2. Oil filter

The oil filter ensures that the oil in your engine is free from dirt, dust and other contaminants. Replace your oil filter every time you have your oil changed.

3. Air filter

Your air filter keeps dirt and other contaminants out of your engine by filtering incoming air. Over time, this filter becomes clogged with dirt and debris and will need to be replaced. Check the owner’s manual for recommendations on when to replace the air filter in your vehicle.

4. Tire repair kit

If you get a nail in your tire while driving and don’t have one of these kits, then you’re going to have to pay someone else to fix it. That’s not fun! These kits aren’t very expensive and will always be there when you need them most.

5. Tires

Tyre (British English) is actually the correct spelling for this particular part, but we’ll stick with “tire” because…well, we’re American. Tires are the black rubber things found at each corner of your car. They are what transfer the power from your engine to the road, and they also absorb some of the shocks that occur on a bumpy ride. Tires also come in a variety of sizes, depending on the make and model of your car. The size is indicated in numbers on the side of the tire; if you have trouble reading it, ask your mechanic or use an online tool to decode it for you.

6. Tire pressure monitoring system sensors

These sensors are located on the wheels of your car and are responsible for checking tire pressure levels. They use radio frequencies to send data back to your dashboard, where it’s displayed by a small symbol shaped like an exclamation point in parentheses (!). If this light comes on it means that you have low tire pressure somewhere in your vehicle. You can usually find these sensors inside the cap of each valve stem; just unscrew them, wrap them with electrical tape and reinstall them.

7. Battery

Your battery is what powers all the electrical components in your car, so it’s pretty important. For most people, the battery is out of sight and out of mind until it fails completely—usually at the worst possible time! The best way to avoid being stranded while you’re on your way to work is to get into a regular habit of checking on your battery. Checking should include things like looking for cracks in the plastic case, looking at the connections for corrosion, and testing the voltage to ensure that it is functioning properly. A good rule of thumb is to check on your battery every six months or so; this will help you stay aware of its condition and give you time to make a repair or replacement if needed before it dies out on you.

Story by Alexis Miller

