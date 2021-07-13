63 ACC players taken in 2021 MLB Draft
A total of 63 ACC players – second-most among all conferences – were selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, which concluded Tuesday afternoon.
The ACC was the only conference to have at least one player taken in each of the draft’s 20 rounds.
This year’s league contingent includes No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis of Louisville, No. 15 overall pick Sal Frelick of Boston College and No. 24 overall pick Ryan Cusick of Wake Forest. It marks the 30th consecutive year that at least one ACC player has been taken in the opening round, and Davis became the fifth player from a current ACC school to be selected first overall.
Each of the ACC’s 14 baseball schools had a least one player chosen in this year’s draft, led by NC State with eight selections. Twelve ACC players were among the first 100 overall picks.
Twenty-seven of the major league’s 30 teams selected at least one ACC player. The Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers led in total ACC selections with five each.
2021 MLB Draft Picks from the ACC
1/1 — Henry Davis, Louisville, So., C, Pittsburgh Pirates
1/15 — Sal Frelick, Boston College, Jr., OF, Milwaukee Brewers
1/24 — Ryan Cusick, Wake Forest, So., P, Atlanta Braves
CB Rd A — Mat Nelson, Florida State, So., C, Cincinnati Reds
2/52 – Cody Morissette, Boston College, Jr., SS, Miami Marlins
2/53 – Andrew Abbott, Virginia, Gr., P, Cincinnati Reds
2/60 – Zack Gelof, Virginia, Jr., 3B, Oakland Athletics
CB Rd B – Adrian Del Castillo, Miami, R-So., C, Arizona Diamondbacks
3/75 – Tyler McDonough, NC State, Jr., 2B, Boston Red Sox
3/86 – Alex Binelas, Louisville, Jr., 3B, Milwaukee Brewers
3/89 – Jose Torres, NC State, So., SS, Cincinnati Reds
3/90 – Austin Love, North Carolina, Jr., P, St. Louis Cardinals
4/122 – Cooper Bowman, Louisville, Jr., 2B, New York Yankees
5/135 – Tanner Kohlhepp, Notre Dame, Jr., P, Detroit Tigers
5/138 – Caleb Roberts, North Carolina, Jr., C, Arizona Diamondbacks
5/140 – Evan Justice, NC State, Jr., P, Colorado Rockies
5/145 – Griff McGarry, Virginia, Sr., P, Philadelphia Phillies
5/147 – Ethan Murray, Duke, Jr., SS, Milwaukee Brewers
5/157 – Luke Waddell, Georgia Tech, Jr., SS, Atlanta Braves
6/165 – Austin Murr, NC State, Jr., OF, Detroit Tigers
6/171 – Jake Smith, Miami, Jr., P, Los Angeles Angels
6/173 – Michael Kirian, Louisville, Jr., P, Washington Nationals
6/180 – Justice Thompson, North Carolina, So., OF, Cincinnati Reds
6/187 – Justyn-Henry Malloy, Georgia Tech, Jr., 3B, Atlanta Braves
6/192 – Emmet Sheehan, Boston College, Jr., P, Los Angeles Dodgers
7/195 – Brant Hurter, Georgia Tech, Sr., P, Detroit Tigers
7/208 – Joey Loperfido, Duke, Jr., OF, Houston Astros
8/230 – Robby Martin, Florida State, Jr., OF, Colorado Rockies
8/232 – Mike Vasil, Virginia, Jr., P, New York Mets
8/234 – James Parker, Clemson, So., SS, Seattle Mariners
8/250 – Lucas Dunn, Louisville, Jr., 2B, San Diego Padres
9/253 – Luke Brown, Louisville, Jr., OF, Pittsburgh Pirates
10/289 – Shane Connolly, Virginia Tech, Jr., P, Kansas City Royals
10/292 – Keyshawn Askew, Clemson, Jr., P, New York Mets
10/299 – Hunter Perdue, Florida State, Jr., P, Miami Marlins
10/304 – Peter Matt, Duke, Sr., OF, Chicago Cubs
11/313 – Jack Carey, Duke, Jr., P, Pittsburgh Pirates
11/316 – Niko Kavadas, Notre Dame, Jr., 1B, Boston Red Sox
11/320 – Nic Kent, Virginia, So., SS, Colorado Rockies
11/324 – William Fleming, Wake Forest, Jr., P, Seattle Mariners
12/345 – Michael Rothenberg, Duke, Jr., C, Detroit Tigers
12/355 – T.J. Rumfield, Virginia Tech, So., 3B, Philadelphia Phillies
12/361 – Chris Gerard, Virginia Tech, Jr., P, St. Louis Cardinals
12/368 – Mitch Myers, Pittsburgh, Sr., P, Oakland Athletics
13/383 – Mack Anglin, Clemson, Fr., P, Washington Nationals
13/393 – Zach Messinger, Virginia, So., P, New York Yankees
13/393 – Davis Sharpe, Clemson, So., P, Cleveland Indians
13/401 – Bobby Seymour, Wake Forest, Jr., 1B, Tampa Bay Rays
14/420 – Carter Raffield, Clemson, So., P, Cincinnati Reds
14/428 – Jonny Butler, NC State, Jr., OF, Oakland Athletics
14/431 – Antonio Menendez, Wake Forest, Jr., P, Tampa Bay Rays
15/438 – Shane Muntz, Wake Forest, Jr., C, Arizona Diamondbacks
15/441 – Glenn Albanese, Louisville, Jr., P, Los Angeles Angels
15/460 – Anthony Vilar, Miami, So., INF, San Diego Padres
16/465 – Jack Anderson, Florida State, So., P, Detroit Tigers
16/469 – Anthony Simonelli, Virginia Tech, Jr., P, Kansas City Royals
16/485 – Terrell Tatum, NC State, Jr., OF, Chicago White Sox
17/499 – Luca Tresh, NC State, Jr., C, Kansas City Royals
17/511 – Elijah Cabell, Florida State, Jr., OF, St. Louis Cardinals
18/527 – Conor Grady, Florida State, Sr., P, Baltimore Orioles
18/545 – Adam Hackenberg, Clemson, Jr., C, Chicago White Sox
19/576 – Reid Johnston, NC State, Jr., P, Cleveland Indians
20/590 – Tyler Ahearn, Florida State, Sr., P, Colorado Rockies