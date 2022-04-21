augusta free press news

61st International Street Fair set for Sunday at Virginia Tech

Augusta Free Press

Published Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022, 6:53 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

61st International Street Fair Virginia TechStudent organizations representing more than 40 countries will have booths with displays about cultures from around the world at the 61st International Street Fair on Sunday at Virginia Tech.

There will also be more than 20 international dance and music performances, as well as children’s activities. Regional food trucks will also have international cuisine available for purchase.

The Street Fair runs from noon to 6 p.m. at Alumni Mall at Virginia Tech.

 


augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: