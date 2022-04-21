61st International Street Fair set for Sunday at Virginia Tech

Student organizations representing more than 40 countries will have booths with displays about cultures from around the world at the 61st International Street Fair on Sunday at Virginia Tech.

There will also be more than 20 international dance and music performances, as well as children’s activities. Regional food trucks will also have international cuisine available for purchase.

The Street Fair runs from noon to 6 p.m. at Alumni Mall at Virginia Tech.

